Waqarabad district: Head constable in Tandoor saved the life of shopkeeper by performing CPR

DSP and Circle Inspector also presented felicitations and rewards to Ramakrishna

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 06. March (sahrnews.com)

In Tulsi Nagar area of ​​Tandoor town of Waqarabad district yesterday Sunday, a shopkeeper Nagesh (36 years old), the owner of Ashodia Showroom suddenly collapsed in his house due to a heart attack. His wife was scared and unconscious from this incident and cried for help. take

The son of head constable Ramakrishna, who is stationed at Tandoor police station in the same area, heard the woman’s cries and screams for help and informed his father, after which head constable Ramakrishna rushed to Nagesh’s house. Entered and gave him CPR Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (#CPR)# ((Emergency medical procedures to restore heartbeat and breathing after cardiac arrest) brought to consciousness.

As soon as Nagesh’s heart beat was restored, he was rushed to a local private hospital by car and head constable Ramakrishna continued CPR during the transfer. The family said that Nagesh’s condition is now stable.

In this regard, the people of Tandoor and the senior officials of the police department, his fellow employees are highly appreciative of Police Head Constable Ramakrishna for saving human life by timely CPR method.

In this regard, today DSP Tandoor G. Shekhar Gaur in his office in Tandoor police station wearing the shawl of Head Constable Ramakrishna, congratulated him for his humanitarian spirit and Nagesh’s prompt help and rewarded Rama with cash. Surrendered to Krishna.

Similarly, Circle Inspector Police Tandoor (Urban) Rajendra Reddy also felicitated Head Constable Ramakrishna and wrapped his shawl in his office.

On this occasion, DSPG Shekhar Gaur and Circle Inspector Police Rajendra Reddy appreciated Ramakrishna’s saving of a human life and said that it is necessary that everyone should get knowledge and training about CPR. Use CPR to save lives.

It should be remembered that CPR training was provided by the doctors of Conmus Hospital to the employees of Hyderabad Police Department and students. Later, the State Minister for Health and Finance T. Harish Rao said that this CPR in emergency situations. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (#CPR)# Five out of ten human lives can be saved by the method.

” CPR Procedure ( Urdu ) ” ( Video 2 and a half minutes )

Post Views: 217