“We want to break a taboo, even mothers have the right to pleasure”. Thus Control Italia launches the advertising campaign prohibited on billboards on social networks

Giving birth in pain is fine, giving yourself pleasure is not. Flowers, chocolates, perfumes, anything are fine. Combining the idea of ​​Mother’s Day with that of masturbation? No, it can’t be done. In short, for some mothers don’t seek pleasure, they don’t know the orgasm, they don’t want it. They don’t get it right, on the contrary: giving a vibrator to a mother is against modesty. And it doesn’t matter that the gift shouldn’t be the daughter or son, but maybe her partner or partner. The friend or the friend, the daughter-in-law, the aunt, maybe even the children, who usually don’t remain infants forever. And so Control Italia decides to launch advertising on its social channels “which we will not see on billboards”.

“This billboard never came out and you won’t like the reason for it. For Mother’s Day we wanted to break a taboo that has existed for too long and say clearly that, yes, mothers can also feel pleasure. But just as our message says, the stereotyped and anachronistic image of the mother cannot be touched, so much so that our campaign cannot be promoted on social channels and has not been able to become a real poster.

We decided to release it all the same, amplifying it through the most important media: people. If you also believe that pleasure is everyone’s right, share it. A society without prejudice is the best gift we can give to all mothers».

That the right to sexuality is a right, which lies within the broader idea of ​​the right to health, may seem trivial. Let Control Italia’s advertising, just like the advertising of any other chocolate, thought or gift, do its job of advertising, i.e. sell a product, as well. But bringing mom closer to sex and pleasure still seems thorny and disturbing.

On social media, criticism of “natural modesty”

Control Italia’s advertising was shared and commented a lot on social media by two opposing sides. Those who don’t see anything wrong with it actually thank them. And who, on the other hand, is indignant, appealing to “natural modesty”. «The goal is not so much to get sons or daughters to buy sex toys for their mothers – they reply on Facebook -, we too know that it could be unnatural (even if we absolutely don’t feel like ruling it out). Our goal is more to break taboos on the idea we have of mothers and give them a voice in a new conversation».

Among the faces recruited for the Control Italia advertising campaign there is also the television journalist Giovanna Nina Palmieri, of Le Iene. «I’ve been trying for years to break down the taboos associated with sex and pleasure and to spread a healthy, attentive and explicit education to sexuality in my little one – she writes on Instagram-her. For this reason, when Control Italia asked me to participate in this social campaign that would not find space in Italian cities, I said “there are” And for Mother’s Day I gave myself a new gadget that will accompany me on my travels (in all the senses) alone”.