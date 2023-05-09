In 2023, the “Red Cross Fraternity Week” will be officially launched in Lin’an District. “First Aid’s Immediate Distance, Heartbeat to Welcome the Asian Games” Emergency Rescue National PK Competition Showcases Skills-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

In 2023, the “Red Cross Fraternity Week” will be officially launched. In Lin’an District, the “First Aid” is close to the distance, and the heartbeat welcomes the Asian Games.”

To commemorate the 76th “May 8” World Red Cross Day, vigorously promote the first aid “proximity” distance common wealth project, and create a strong atmosphere of “Red Cross Fraternity Week”. The final of the 2nd National Emergency Rescue National PK Competition in Lin’an District of the Asian Games and the launching ceremony of the 2023 “Red Cross Fraternity Week” were held in Baolong Plaza, Jinbei. The event was sponsored by the Red Cross Society of Lin’an District, co-organized by the District Education Bureau, Health Bureau, Transportation Bureau, and Emergency Management Bureau.

Lou Hong, Party Secretary and Executive Vice President of the District Red Cross Society delivered a speech, introducing the five main activities of this year’s “Red Cross Fraternity Week” in Lin’an District:

1. Promoting a series of life education activities. Practice the concept of “people first, life first”, implement the four major actions of “saving people around you + life education”, “love and love + life education”, “life relay + life education”, and “humanitarian aid + life education” to guide the public Correctly understand life, respect life, cherish life, and protect life.

2. Organize the “Red Cross and Asian Games Walking Together” activity. Carry out special training on emergency rescue, focusing on rescuer training for Asian Games volunteers and venue staff. Recruit the Red Cross First Aid Volunteer Service Team, set up the “Asian Games V Station”, and give full play to the function of the Red Cross in serving and guaranteeing the Asian Games.

3. Carry out humanitarian mobilization activities. Mobilize all sectors of society to participate in the online crowdfunding activity of “5.8 Humanitarian Public Welfare Day”, and cooperate with the Propaganda Department of the District Party Committee (Civilization Office), the District Media Center, and the Education Bureau to carry out the “Warm City Love Donation” activity.

4. Hold various competitions. Hold the second National PK Competition of Red Cross Emergency Rescue Skills in Lin’an District; organize to participate in the 2023 China Red Cross Life Education Emergency Rescue Knowledge Competition.

5. Organize humanitarian dissemination activities. Strengthen the promotion of advanced models such as “the most beautiful ambulanceman”, Red Cross member star, emergency man, hematopoietic stem cell donors, spread Red Cross culture, and tell good Red Cross stories.

During the event, the 2022 “5.8 Advanced Units in Humanitarian Fundraising Work” – Linglong Street, Jinnan Street, Jincheng Street, Taihuyuan Town and Qingshanhu Street were commended.

Zhang Kai, deputy district mayor of Lin’an District and president of the District Red Cross Society, announced the official launch of the “Red Cross Fraternity Week” in 2023, and the finals of the National PK Competition for Emergency Rescue also kicked off.

In the early stage of the competition, the District Red Cross organized a preliminaries using the emergency rescue learning positions established in villages, schools, shopping malls, etc. 23 teams competed fiercely, and finally 4 teams came to the fore. The final of the competition was held in the form of a scene simulation stage play. Professional actors from the district cultural center simulated four scenes of fire, traffic accident, fighting and drowning through scene interpretation. The finalists chose different scenes for emergency rescue practice. Hold.

At the scene of the competition, the contestants were full of fighting spirit and momentum, showing a wealth of emergency rescue knowledge, textbook-like emergency rescue practice and outstanding competitive demeanor. The audience concentrated their attention, immersed themselves in the tension and urgency of the rescue scene, and deeply realized the importance and necessity of emergency rescue knowledge and skills.

During the scoring period, the District Red Cross Beidou Rescue Team conducted a drowning prevention demonstration, introduced the use of “one pole, one circle, one rope” and explained relevant knowledge, and called on the general public to participate in the special online fundraising for life-saving equipment of “one pole, one circle, one rope” , to add more safety equipment to Lin’an to create a safe and warm living environment.

After scoring by the judges, the “Jinbei First Aid Team” won the first prize for its outstanding performance, the “Beichen Team” won the second prize, and the “Happiness Coming Team” and “Changhua Gongfu Team” won the third prize. In addition, 4 teams of “Min’an Public Welfare Rescue Team”, “District Highway Service Center Team”, “Big Dipper Team” and “First Aid Team” won the “Best Performance Award”.

Finally, Xu Shengyi, a second-level researcher of the Hangzhou Red Cross Society, made a summary and comment on this event. He believed that the event was creative, the national PK competition was novel in form, ornamental, interesting, and had a strong sense of participation by the masses; the event was combined, and the emergency rescue competition and The Red Cross is mainly responsible for the main business, and it has been combined with the emergency rescue training positions that are usually set up in towns, streets and communities, and with the help of brother departments; Improve the level of emergency rescue skills of the masses, and create a good social atmosphere in which first aid is “temporary” distance.