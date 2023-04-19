Weather in Córdoba: how will the weather be this Wednesday

Autumn feels more and more. The National Meteorological Service (SMN) announced that a week is expected with highs that will be around 24 and 25 degrees in Córdoba.

Meanwhile, the minimums will have greater amplitude and will range from 11 degrees to 18 degrees.

For this Wednesday, a day with somewhat cloudy skies is expected during the morning and clear during the afternoon. A maximum of 25 degrees and a minimum of 11 degrees are expected.

In turn, the SMN announced that gusts of south and southwest winds are expected that will oscillate between 42 and 50 km/h during the morning, and between 51 and 59 km/h during the afternoon.

Extended forecast

Thursday. Maximum of 25°C and minimum of 12°C. Partly clear to partly cloudy skies for the entire day

Friday. Maximum of 24°C and minimum of 16°C. Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Saturday. Maximum of 24°C and minimum of 15°C. Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Domingo. Maximum of 25°C and minimum of 18°C. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning and showers in the afternoon/evening.

Monday. Maximum of 23°C and minimum of 17°C. Partly cloudy skies in the morning and isolated rains in the afternoon/night.

