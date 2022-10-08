The event was located on the terrace, and the scene was full of creative ideas and a strong Italian style. Pasticcino dessert bags embellished it, showing the exquisite craftsmanship and artistic style of Venice, Italy. At the same time, the new autumn and winter series and the joint series Habito are also colorfully presented in this journey, and the Pasticcino dessert bag has a wonderful encounter, injecting ingenuity and fun into autumn, and subtly interpreting the creative power and unique style of the Weenkend Max Mara 2022 autumn and winter series. Brand style.

Weekend Max Mara’s classic Pasticcino dessert bag came to Shanghai from Venice, the first stop of the global tour. The Pasticcino Modello Venezia bag pays homage to Venice’s splendid textile history and long-standing glass-making process. Three different Fortuny cottons, either in grey with beige pattern, or in creamy white with a lavender or crimson print, or in ivory/grey-blue-green with soft gold accents And brass-colored metal patterns, all are charming.

Weenkend Max Mara’s 2022 autumn and winter series captures natural tones and natural fabrics, with ingenious silhouettes and textures, eclectic outerwear and innerwear, full of creativity, and can control all kinds of styles at will, showing one’s own personality.

The Habito collection, created by Weekend Max Mara and world-renowned architect and designer Patricia Urquiola, is a sincere tribute to the 2022 autumn and winter. “Habito” in Spanish means “habit” and “dwelling” in the first person, and designer Patricia Urquiola named the series after this, intending to create a wearable “dwelling place” . The cocoon-shaped coat expresses the concept of “mix and match”, and uses materials such as wool and high-tech nylon to create a mix and match style of matte, shiny and reflective effects throughout the entire series, giving the pioneering oversized coat a colorful and modern aesthetic. More comfortable than the city, more interesting than nature, and elegantly shuttle in this afternoon tea.

Lin Yun came to the scene wearing a new autumn high-tech material vest suit, which was sweet and cool, and smart and delicate. Lin Yun shared her opinions on fashion with the guests present, and said that the dessert bag is the new favorite item. The cute and delicate appearance can catch the girl’s psychology at once, and the various patterns are like works of art. The collocation is more ingenious. When it comes to daily dress, Lin Yun also shared his feelings. Weekend Max Mara is very in line with the needs of modern girls for matching. It perfectly integrates practicality and self-personality. The style is sweet and modern, and it is a must-have for girls’ wardrobe. Dressing Solutions. Then the Weenkend Max Mara 2022 autumn and winter fashion show arrived as scheduled. Against the background of the blue sky, this wonderful and interesting journey officially started.

Take a leisurely tour of another city and pick up the surprises of the journey. Weekend Max Mara combines elegance and ingenuity with craftsmanship, and deeply integrates the long history of Venice, expressing outstanding skills and unique style, paying tribute to the absolute beauty of history with an innovative artistic perspective.