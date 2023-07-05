Wellness, the Aspria group accelerates on Italy and launches a new brand

Listen to the audio version of the article

«We have been operating in Europe for 35 years in the management of high-level wellness sports clubs and hotels. In 2022 we recorded a turnover of over 60 million euros and between Germany, Belgium and Italy with four hotels and nine clubs». Brian Morris, founder and CEO of the Aspria group talks about the group’s new projects for which Italy is a very important market, as evidenced by the recent opening of the Aspresso Roma construction site, the new club dedicated to the whole family which will be opened in November in Viale Marco Polo complex.

«Italy is a very important market for us on which we concentrate energies and investments – explains the CEO -. The group is present here with the Aspria Harbor Club, a wellness and country club which combines sport, relaxation and business in Milan and which this year celebrates its thirtieth anniversary. We are also working on the launch of the new Aspresso brand, a smart, innovative and contemporary brand. It is a new concept that offers large family clubs, where health and well-being are accessible to all, in terms of cost and proximity to the facilities. The launch of Aspresso is a European-wide project that has a great focus on Italy and that will see the birth of four clubs over the course of eighteen months».

The first Aspresso was in Valencia (Spain) last March. Other openings will be in Germany, with a club, while Italy will see the birth of two centres. «+With Aspresso – continues Morris – we have imagined a new language with which to speak directly to all family members, not only parents and children but also seniors, to offer the opportunity to carry out recreational and fitness activities in state-of-the-art facilities and at really affordable prices.

Aspresso Rome will be the second stage – the first in Italy – of the project. With an investment of over 4 million euros, for a total of 22 thousand square meters of total area, the works began in April and the inauguration is scheduled for October-November . It is a redevelopment plan of the former Marco Polo sports center whose works are part of the group’s sustainability agenda. This was a targeted choice that we strongly wanted to reduce the environmental impact of the project by prolonging the useful life of the existing building complex and, at the same time, preserving the splendid historical setting».

The structure of the club, which will be located right in front of the ancient Roman Aurelian walls, in the Piramide area, will be immersed in almost 2 hectares of parkland and will extend from a historic 20th century building which will be completely restored and will cover an area total covered area of ​​about 5 thousand square meters. Among the many services and facilities that we will make available to members, there is also an Olympic swimming pool, a gym with state-of-the-art equipment, padel courts, gym studios with different types of courses, outdoor spaces equipped for fitness, a mini club and a café bar .

