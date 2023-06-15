what does the eccentric look of the player mean

the romance between Tini Stoessel y Rodrigo DePaul remains alive, despite the fact that their respective commitments keeps them apart for brief periods of time. These days, heThe singer is preparing to begin a tour of Europe, while the soccer player is in China after having played the first of two friendly matches with the Argentine National Team. But the Social networks allow you to stay close and they are affectionate.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

In a In a story that he shared on his Instagram account, Rodrigo De Paul revealed the affectionate nickname that he gave his girlfriend in private by posting a photo of Tini. There the actress is also seen wearing a characteristic winter look, crowned with a crochet hat. And on the bottom left hand side, De Paul wrote a “Hello, Titialong with a heart emoji.

The striking look of Rodrigo De Paul and the black heart

However, what attracted the most attention in recent days was the soccer player look: shaved hair, painted turquoise in the best Potro Rodrigo style, but with a black heart on the left side of the neck.

Rodrigo De Paul’s new look.

With this flashy style De Paul appeared a few days ago. and this thursday frill hair is back in trend. There were not few who they wondered its meaning and immediately there were those who found answers in the link that he carries out with Stoessel.

The followers of both quickly exposed on social networks some of the multiple messages that the couple has been dedicating to each other in public. And in many of them there is a coincidence: the emoji of a black heart. Yes, the same one that De Paul now wears on her neck and that would come to symbolize the love between them, which would have started at the end of 2021.

The black hearts, present in the romantic publications of Tini and De Paul (Instagram).



