What exactly happened when Wang Xinling sang and ate the ribbon? – Yichun News Net – Northeast Net

#王心颖歌达起红#Recently, a video of Wang Xinling singing and eating ribbons went viral on the Internet. Netizens praised Wang Xinling’s strength and cuteness one after another. Behind this video is an unforgettable memory.

It is understood that this video was shot at a concert a few years ago. At that time, Wang Xinling was singing on the stage. When it was about to end, she suddenly found a ribbon above her head. To the cheers of the audience, she reached for the streamer and stuffed it straight into her mouth. Such a picture aroused laughter and cheers from the audience and netizens.

Once this video was exposed, it immediately aroused the attention and heated discussions of a large number of netizens. Some netizens said: “Wang Xinling’s cuteness is really lovable. Whether it is singing or expressiveness, it is unforgettable. I still like this moment very much. It allows us to see the other side of the star.” Some netizens joked : “Ribbons may taste better than Wang Xinling’s singing.”

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time Wang Xinling has eaten ribbons. As early as her childhood, she once ate a ribbon in a performance, which was ridiculed by many netizens as a “classic move”.

The video of Wang Xinling singing and eating ribbons showed her invincible live performance, and it became one of the classic moments in her music career.

[WangXinlinggotaribbonwhenshesangwhat’sgoingon?】