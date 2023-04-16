What is Cod? – Panel therapy

Hi guys, let’s talk about cod? Although everyone knows that this is a very popular dish in several countries, including Portugal, Brazil, Spain, Norway and Iceland, it is a type of fish that undergoes a salting and drying process to preserve it, making it -so suitable for long-term storage and transportation in large quantities.

Cod only has this name if it is made from the fish Gadus morhua, which is the “true cod”. The Gadus morhua is a large fish, after all it can measure more than one meter in length and weigh more than 20 kilos.

How does Fish become Cod?

First, the fish is cleaned and filleted, and then it is salted and then placed in a dry and ventilated place so that the water drains and the salt penetrates, after a few weeks it can already be eaten.

In Brazil, during Holy Week and at Christmas, it is common to see it in many dishes, as Brazilians love Bacalhoada or Torta de Bacalhau.

If you want ideas, run here to see my special, but it’s to make the recipes, huh?

Brazilians tend to prefer desalted and fresh. To learn how to desalt it, it is necessary to soak it in cold water for a few hours, changing the water several times. But don’t worry, because I made a video explaining in detail how to do it.

If you haven’t tried cod yet, it’s worth giving this delicious and traditional dish a try.