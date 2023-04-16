CHP’s Ağbaba: 35 thousand shopkeepers went bankrupt in the first 3 months of the year

Veli Ağbaba, collective small business made a written press statement regarding their bankruptcy.

Ağbaba stated that the number of tradesmen who went bankrupt in the first three months of the year by leaving the profession and from the registry was at least 35 thousand:

“The number of tradesmen who went bankrupt by leaving the profession and registry in the first three months of this year was recorded as at least 35 thousand 774. In the first three months of the year, the number of tradesmen who left the profession was 7 thousand 67, while the number of tradesmen who left the registry was 28 thousand 707. 35 thousand 774 tradesmen bankruptcy in the first three months of the year was the highest quarterly bankruptcy of tradesmen since 2019.

AK Party Chairman Erdoğan Before the 2018 elections, he said, ‘Give this brother the authority, then you will see how to deal with this interest, this and that’. It was claimed that with the presidential system, we would be among the 3 largest economies in the world. The 5-year total bankruptcy population is higher than the population of 44 provinces with a population of less than 583 thousand.

However, in the last 5 years, Türkiye is the biggest economic the crisis While we were living, our small tradesmen had their share of this crisis. In the last 5 years in the presidential system, which can not be finished with praise, 583 thousand 314 tradesmen have gone bankrupt and lost their bread.

Right after the 14 May elections, the first thing we will do so that our tradesmen can breathe and not lose their breadbaskets, the interest of their debts to banks and credit surety cooperatives will be erased. In addition, we will reset the withholding tax rate on workplace rental payments.

The right to borrow backwards, which was applied for the last time between 2000-2008 in order for our tradesmen to retire, commercial record Taking into account the periods of adherence to the records and chambers of tradesmen, we will recognize and end 9 thousand days of premium inequality.

