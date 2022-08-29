The new foreign films to be released in September are full of big-name stars, the live-action “Pinocchio” starring Tom Hanks, the biography of Monroe starring Ana de Armas, and Saoirse Ronan. The detective film “The Mousetrap”, which one do you want to watch more?

(Credit: Netflix)



Blonde“Blonde Monroe”

Blonde is one of the year’s most hotly anticipated films – and as one of its most controversial. Based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, it’s a sprawling biopic of Marilyn Monroe (Ana de Armas), but it mixes fact and fiction. Its director Andrew Dominik told Ben Dalton at ScreenDaily. “Blonde is the best movie in the world right now. Blonde is a knockout. It’s a masterpiece.”

“Blonde Monroe” is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and one of the most controversial. Ana de Armas’s multi-faceted Monroe biopic is based on the novel by Joyce Carroll Oates, but blurs the lines between fact and fiction. Director Andrew Dominic told Screen Daily’s Ben Dalton: “‘Blonde Monroe’ is the best movie in the world right now. It’s a stunning masterpiece.”

On Netflix from 28 September

The film will be released on Netflix on September 28.

(Credit: Warner Bros Pictures)



Don’t Worry Darling“Don’t Worry Darling”

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh play Jack and Alice, a couple living a seemingly-perfect life in 1950s America: they’re young, beautiful and happily married, Jack has a well-paid job, Alice is friendly with the area’s other housewives, and they live in a Californian desert town designed to be a utopia. But, of course, something is very wrong – and Jack’s smug boss (Chris Pine) could be behind it. The second film directed by Olivia Wilde, Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological horror with unnerving echoes of The Stepford Wives, The Truman Show and The Matrix. “I guess all of my movies have that element of women being forced into a corner, forced into an opinion, forced into a way of life,” Pugh told Andrea Cuttler at Harper’s Bazaar. “And then finally, something cracks.”

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh play Jack and Alice, a 1950s American couple who lead seemingly perfect lives: young, beautiful, and happily married, the duo Living in a utopian desert town in California, Jack has a high-paying job, and Alice gets along well with other housewives in the area. However, something is very wrong – Jack’s smug boss (played by Chris Pine) may be the one who started it. Don’t Worry Honey is Olivia Wilde’s second film, and it’s a psychological horror as disturbing as Replica, Truman and The Matrix . Pugh told Harper’s Bazaar’s Andrea Cutler: “All the films I’ve been in have women who are cornered, forced to accept opinions, forced to adopt a certain lifestyle, and the last one. The string finally broke.”

Released internationally from 23 September

The film will be released worldwide on September 23.

(Credit: Disney)



Pinocchio“Pinocchio”

Matteo Garrone made a wonderful Italian adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s classic novel in 2019, but that hasn’t stopped two big-name directors pitching in with their own versions. In November, we’re due to see Guillermo del Toro’s darkly satirical stop-motion animation. But first we have Robert Zemeckis’s live-action / CGI remake of the Disney cartoon. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto the lonely carpenter, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voices the wooden boy he carves, Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy who brings Pinocchio to life, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt voices the animated Jiminy Cricket. Judging by the trailer, Zemeckis has followed the cartoon closely, but whether he includes the scene in which Pinocchio smokes a massive cigar remains to be seen.

Matteo Galloni turned Carlo Collodi’s classic fairy tale into a brilliant Italian film in 2019, but that didn’t stop the two big-name directors from making their own “Pinocchio.” This November we’ll get to see Guillermo del Toro’s darkly satirical stop-motion animated film. However, Robert Zemeckis’ live-action + computer-generated animation of the original Disney animation will meet us first. Tom Hanks plays the lone carpenter Geppetto, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voices the carpenter-carved puppet boy, and Cynthia Eriver brings Pinocchio to life in this live-action animation The Blue Fairy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt voices the animated character Jimmy the Cricket. Judging from the trailer, Zemeckis’ new film is highly faithful to the original, but whether he will include Pinocchio smoking a large cigar will not be known until the film is released.

On Disney+ from 8 September

The film will be released on the Disney+ platform on September 8.

(Credit: Searchlight Pictures/ 20th Century Studios)



See How They Run“mousetrap”

It’s the 1950s, Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan play a jaded police inspector and his over-eager protégée who are assigned to investigate a brutal killing in a London theatre. Adrien Brody is the crewmember who meets a grisly end just as a play’s producers are planning to turn their hit show into a film. And the suspects / potential next victims include David Oyelowo, Ruth Wilson, Reece Shearsmith, Shirley Henderson and Harris Dickinson, who plays a young Richard Attenborough. Everything else about this farcical murder mystery is, well, a mystery, but, as with Knives Outthe less you know beforehand, the more fun it should be.

Set in the 1950s, the film stars Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan as a world-weary detective and his passionate female protégé, who are sent to investigate what happened. A brutal murder at a London theatre. The producers of a play are planning to turn their hit show into a movie, when Adrien Brody’s crew dies suddenly and tragically. The suspects or potential victims include David Oyelowo, Ruth Wilson, Reece Shearsmith, Shirley Henderson, and Harris Dickinson, who plays a young rationale. Chad Attenborough. Nothing else is known about this hilarious murder mystery, but, as with Knives Out, the less you know in advance, the more interesting it is to watch.

Released on 9 September in the UK and Ireland, and 30 September in the US and Canada

The film will be released in the UK and Ireland on September 9, and in the US and Canada on September 30.

English source: BBC

Translator & Editor: Dany