What you need to know to avoid falling into the risk of “mutilating” them

He pruning trees in urban areas is a subject that always brings criticism from neighborss that point out that the work “is not done by specialized people” and what happens is a “mutilation” of them. In Roca the period began in June and will continue until July 30, so before it ends RÍO NEGRO highlights some points to take into account to do a correct pruning.

When the season arrives, several residents begin to express their discomfort at the work being done in some sectors of the city. Those who complain point out that the pruning is not done correctly and that is why the trees do not grow to provide shade accordingly.

The recent controversy took place due to a pruning carried out in the canal area in Roca. “How can it be that trees are amputated in this way?” was the comment of a neighbor when expressing that the branches of two specimens on the sidewalk were “mutilated” causing them to lose their natural beauty.

Incorrect pruning of urban trees influences the natural growth of the plant. Photo: John Thomas

When consulting an expert in the area of ​​gardening and landscaping, he assured that seeing trees damaged by incorrect cuts is a fact that is repeated in several towns in the Alto Valle since not everyone is aware of what can be caused. “It is a very serious problem that exists in many municipalities.the true value is not given to urban trees and then everyone in summer is looking for shade”, he criticized and added: “when a tree begins to generate shade it took 15 years or so to give you that result and By cutting them that way they don’t let them finish growing».

For her part, the agronomist and technical manager of the Professional Council of Agronomic Engineering of Río Negro, Veronica Boltshauserexplained that One of the frequent errors in this activity is that there is a tendency to cut the crown to reduce the height of the trees and as a consequence the plants end up mutilated. The specialist maintains that it is necessary that we take care of our urban trees and for this we must ensure that pruning is carried out correctly as well as becoming aware of the need and function that trees fulfill.

Ordinance in Rock: pruning, maintenance, suitable species

in rock exists Ordinance 4915/20 created with the aim of protecting the urban ecological system. In this, points are established not only on pruning but also on which species are unsuitable or suitable for sidewalks; planting and maintenance times; in addition to fines for not respecting municipal regulations.

Different from what is believed, Not every tree can be planted on a sidewalk, as there are species that can harm the environment by invading the roots or the electrical wiring system with their branches.. In addition, the tree must meet certain characteristics such as tolerance to weather conditions or lack of irrigation.

Then there is the maintenance which will be under the responsibility of the fronters, who must irrigate, prune, do phytosanitary control and amendment in case it is needed.

As part of maintenance It is the front person who must be responsible for pruning, but the person must respect a regulation and that is that “to carry out pruning or extraction of plants on public roads, an application must be submitted and after obtaining the permit, the pruning may be carried out by the front operator directly or by hiring trained personnel.”

for it too training is done regularly so that residents they can come; and provides instructions on pruning sidewalks so that everyone can become aware of it and evaluate the hiring of a person with knowledge on the subject.

Urban tree pruning: When and how to do it

As indicated by the current municipal ordinance, the winter pruning must be done between June 1 and July 30 with the function of “structurally forming each tree respecting its natural form of growth”. However, there is a fact that is not clear and that is that this activity does not require that it be done every year.

Veronica Boltshauser noted that It is a common myth among people that trees must be pruned every winter. It is a bad habit that later ends up disturbing the normal development of the plant, triggering an explosive growth of its branches or significantly affecting its health.

Therefore, he pointed out that pruning should be done only in cases that are for safety for pedestrians or vehicles, for example, when the plant has dry or diseased branches and there is a possibility of detachment; either as a possibility of clearing the cup to secure the wiring, the lighting or the vision of a traffic light. In cases where the crown affects the wiring, the agronomist explained that it is only necessary to “cut the branches that go to the side where the cables are and form a channel so that the tree continues to grow, but as long as it does not interrupt the passage of cables or the passage of people, the tree on the sidewalk does not need pruning”.

Taking this into account and analyzing the factors, if it is concluded that pruning work is necessary, there are certain guidelines to do it properly without damaging its natural shape and without compromising its development.

Instructive about what are the correct cuts of the branches. Photo: courtesy.

The specialist explained that pruning is considered incorrect when the tree is mutilated or “topped” in its main branches, affecting its future growth and shortening its life expectancy since a bad cut can weaken them.. “When interventions are made in the trees incorrectly, there is a risk that there are branches that can break and that the tree is prone to diseases,” Indian.

Also, it is necessary to know that a tree can recover when it is subjected to several cuts of small branches, but not when it is subjected to the cut of a single large branch.

The municipality of Roca provides through its website explanatory brochures and advice on carrying out annual pruning on the sidewalk, where it is established that in urban areas the branches can only be completely removed when they are dry or making power lines difficult, but it must always be done “trying to affect the natural shape of the tree to a minimum and in all cases the cut must be made flush with the stem, without leaving stumps, thus avoiding the new growth of those branches”.

Instructions on the correct and incorrect way to prune adult trees. Photo: courtesy

With these indications, it is sought that the species are kept in optimal conditions for their best development and that they can fulfill their environmental function. In addition, it is clarified that for any intervention it is mandatory to submit an application through the Plazas, Parks and Gardens Directorate of the Secretary of Public Services and after obtaining the permit, the pruning can be carried out by the front operator directly or by hiring trained personnel.





