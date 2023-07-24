Russia denounces drone attack against its capital

Russia said on Monday it had “neutralized” two Ukrainian drones in Moscow, saying it had thwarted a “terrorist act” by Ukraine in the Russian capital.

The attack comes a day after kyiv vowed “retaliation” for a Russian missile attack in the Black Sea on the port of Odessa.

“An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist act using two drones on targets on the territory of the city of Moscow has been stopped,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“Two drones were neutralized and crashed. There are no casualties.”

Russia’s state news agency TASS reported that a drone crashed on Komsomolsky Prospekt, near the Russian Defense Ministry, while another hit a business center on Likhacheva Street near one of Moscow’s main thoroughfares.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said drone strikes hit “non-residential” buildings around 4:00 am local time (0100 GMT).

Sobyanin said that emergency services were working at the scene and also reported that there were no casualties.

The RIA Novosti agency published a video of the business center with some visible damage to the top of the skyscraper.

The nearby road was closed.

Moscow has been hit by several drone strikes this year, one of which hit the Kremlin in May.

Earlier this month, Russia said it had shot down five Ukrainian drones that stormed Moscow’s Vnukovo International Airport.

