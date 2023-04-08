Home Entertainment What’s going on?The details behind Wang Baoqiang’s girlfriend Feng Qing being enforced for more than 1.88 million were exposed-Yichun News-Northeast China
Entertainment

What’s going on?The details behind Wang Baoqiang’s girlfriend Feng Qing being enforced for more than 1.88 million were exposed-Yichun News-Northeast China

by admin
What’s going on?The details behind Wang Baoqiang’s girlfriend Feng Qing being enforced for more than 1.88 million were exposed-Yichun News-Northeast China

Your current location: Northeast Net > Yichun News > Fashion

What’s going on?Wang Baoqiang’s girlfriend Feng Qing was forced to execute more than 1.88 million details behind the exposure

2023-04-08 14:50:00 Source: Upstream News Author:

Sohu Entertainment News, according to the Qichacha APP, recently, Feng Qingcheng, the legal representative of Shenzhen Qianxun Phantom Technology Co., Ltd., was executed, and the execution target exceeded 1.88 million yuan. March 22, 2023. Feng Qing is currently associated with 4 companies. Except for Shenzhen Qianxun Phantom Technology Co., Ltd., which is in a surviving state, the other 3 companies have been revoked.

According to public information, Feng Qing was born in Shandong in 1987 and won the runner-up in the swimsuit individual competition of the Miss World China Finals. It is reported that Wang Baoqiang and Feng Qing have been together for more than 4 years. At the end of March, they met Wang Baoqiang’s son by chance in Hong Kong.

　　[What’s going on? Wang Baoqiang’s girlfriend Feng Qing was forced to execute more than 1.88 million details behind]

See also  Zheng Xiaoying: 90 is still young and eager to go to the sea of ​​art jqknews

You may also like

Netizens said the movie was ugly and successfully...

how to do so that they do not...

Woman uses deceased son’s sperm as a surrogate-Look-中工网

They investigate the death of three babies at...

Financial companies break into the shirts and create...

Lee Seung-ki is not afraid of negative comments,...

activity in the first quarter was the highest...

Fashion media | Rado new series: the representative...

Convergence of formats: Twitch and YouTube, the new...

Valerie López, the dreamer of eternal moments

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy