Sohu Entertainment News, according to the Qichacha APP, recently, Feng Qingcheng, the legal representative of Shenzhen Qianxun Phantom Technology Co., Ltd., was executed, and the execution target exceeded 1.88 million yuan. March 22, 2023. Feng Qing is currently associated with 4 companies. Except for Shenzhen Qianxun Phantom Technology Co., Ltd., which is in a surviving state, the other 3 companies have been revoked.

According to public information, Feng Qing was born in Shandong in 1987 and won the runner-up in the swimsuit individual competition of the Miss World China Finals. It is reported that Wang Baoqiang and Feng Qing have been together for more than 4 years. At the end of March, they met Wang Baoqiang’s son by chance in Hong Kong.