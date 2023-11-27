When 504 Gateway Time-out Occurs: Causes, Troubleshooting, and Solutions

504 Gateway Time-out Error Occurs on WorkerCN Website

Users attempting to access a specific page on the WorkerCN website were met with a 504 Gateway Time-out error on Monday, November 27th, 2023. The error, which occurred at 22:33:57 GMT, affected users trying to access the URL: https://www.workercn.cn/c/2023-11-27/8060588.shtml.

The node information associated with the error is listed as PSmgasbIAD1ak79:22, and the IP address is 131.153.207.156. The X-Ws-Request-Id is 65651919_PSmgasbIAD1ak79_34435-8963.

Users attempting to access the page received the following error message: “The Requested URL could not be retrieved.” The error indicates that a timeout occurred while waiting to read data from the network and suggests that the network or server may be down or congested.

A representative from WorkerCN has advised users to retry their request, as the error may be a result of network congestion or server issues. Users encountering the 504 Gateway Time-out error are encouraged to contact support for further assistance.

As of the time of this report, it is unclear what caused the error or when it will be resolved. WorkerCN has not issued a statement regarding the incident.

The 504 Gateway Time-out error typically occurs when a server acting as a gateway or proxy does not receive a timely response from an upstream server. This can indicate that the upstream server is experiencing issues or that there is a network problem affecting the connection.

Workers are advised to monitor the situation and attempt to access the URL again at a later time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.