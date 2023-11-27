Destiny 2: The Final Shape Da608ce6f07aa4307b69611ed04028a76 officially postponed to June

Bungie Delays Destiny 2’s Final Shape Expansion

In a recent announcement, Bungie has confirmed that the highly anticipated Final Shape expansion for Destiny 2 has been delayed from its original release date on February 27 to June 4th. This news comes shortly after Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reported on Bungie layoffs and the alleged delay of the expansion.

The studio had initially been less forthcoming about the alleged delays, but the recent confirmation sheds light on the situation. Bungie stated that they need “more time to become what we want” and that they are aiming to achieve a “bigger, bolder vision” for the expansion. They hope that this vision will be “remembered and cherished for years to come.”

This news comes as a disappointment to many Destiny 2 fans who had been eagerly anticipating the release of the Final Shape expansion. However, Bungie’s commitment to delivering a high-quality and memorable expansion is commendable and shows their dedication to their community.

Fans will now have to wait a few more months before they can dive into the new content and experience the expanded world of Destiny 2. Despite the delay, Bungie’s announcement has generated excitement and anticipation for what the Final Shape expansion will ultimately deliver to players.

As June 4th approaches, Destiny 2 players can look forward to experiencing the “bigger, bolder vision” that Bungie has been working hard to achieve.

Share this: Facebook

X

