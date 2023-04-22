Which players miss the classic with River? BOCA JUNIORS The Uncompromising

The next game of Boca will take place on Sunday the 23rd. Xeneize will face Central Rosary from 3:30 p.m. as a visitor for the 13th date of the Professional Soccer League 2023. Later they will face Racing on Saturday 29. Later they will face Colo-Colo on Wednesday 3 May in Chile. While on Sunday the 7th he will visit River in a new edition of the Superclásico.

It is important to add that Boca currently have several injured players: Dario Benedetto, Frank Fabra, Marcos Rojo, Bruno Valdez, Luca Langoni, Juan Ramirez and Exequiel Zeballos. Thus, the journalist Diego Monroig revealed that Langoni, Fabra, Valdez and Zeballos would play in the Superclásico or at least be part of the list of concentrates.

Specifically, the Changuito only has inflammation in the knee. He was not called up to face Central but should be available for the duel against Racing. While in return, Benedetto and Ramírez are practically ruled out to face River. They could return for the duel on Sunday May 14 against Belgrano de Córdoba at La Bombonera.

The positions that Boca wants to reinforce

On the other hand, Monroig also shared very important information regarding the pass market of mouth. It reveals the positions that Almirón and the Football Council would seek to reinforce: a left-footed central defender, a creative midfielder and a center forward. As in other markets, the names of Roger Martínez and Lucas Merolla are mentioned.

Some rumors share that Riquelme also dreams of incorporating the Papu Gómez, who will not continue in Sevilla. Although nothing is confirmed at the moment. Finally, it is important to remember that the Xeneize will be able to count within a few weeks with red frames, captain and holder in the consideration of Almirón. The defender himself revealed that he is negotiating in order to renew his contract, which ends in December 2023.