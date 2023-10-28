White scores 28 points; Celtics beat Heat 119-111 in East Final reissue

BOSTON (AP) — Derrick White scored 28 points on a night in which he made five 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics rallied to beat the Miami Heat 119-111 on Friday in a rematch of the most recent Eastern Conference final.

Jaylen Brown added 27 points and six rebounds, while Jayson Tatum finished with 22 points in the most recent meeting between these conference rivals, who have met in the East finals in three of the last four seasons.

They shared honors in their four duels last season. Miami then came out on top in the playoffs, after a seven-game series in which they saw a 3-0 lead erased before defeating the Celtics in the final game in Boston to advance to the NBA Finals for the seventh time. NBA.

Friday’s duel, the first of three that these teams will play this season, seemed like an extension of that series.

No team had a lead of more than five points at the end of just one of the first three periods. Both teams hit close to 50% of their shots from the field.

The score was tied six times and turned six times during the night.

