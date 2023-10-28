Home » Ahmet Davutoğlu: Tonight is a black night for humanity – Politics News
News

Ahmet Davutoğlu: Tonight is a black night for humanity – Politics News

by admin
Ahmet Davutoğlu: Tonight is a black night for humanity – Politics News

Chairman of the Future Party Ahmet DavutogluFrom social media account GazaHe reacted to what happened in .

Davutoğlu included the following statements in his post:

Tonight is a dark night for humanity. Tonight GazaThose who remain silent while a massacre is taking place in Turkey should not try to make a fuss tomorrow! Day day of silence not, stand up; For God’s sake, stop this massacre!

Click for other Politics News

See also  How are we doing with the National Games?

You may also like

Bus collided with a private vehicle in front...

Seizing the Opportunity: Implementing Inner Mongolia’s High-Quality Development...

How a pastry chef and a baron tell...

Sözcü Newspaper – News, Breaking news, Current news

IRS Direct File: Free Tax Filing Option for...

Prosecutor’s Office formulates a statement of charges for...

Implementing Xi Jinping’s Vision and Strengthening Reforms: Highlights...

All good things come in threes – the...

Haknour, a new look club with legitimate ambitions...

Iconic Flatiron Building in Manhattan to be Transformed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy