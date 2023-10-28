Ahmet Davutoğlu: Tonight is a black night for humanity – Politics News

Chairman of the Future Party Ahmet DavutogluFrom social media account GazaHe reacted to what happened in .

Davutoğlu included the following statements in his post:

Tonight is a dark night for humanity. Tonight GazaThose who remain silent while a massacre is taking place in Turkey should not try to make a fuss tomorrow! Day day of silence not, stand up; For God’s sake, stop this massacre!

