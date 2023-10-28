Ahmet Davutoğlu: Tonight is a black night for humanity – Politics News

Chairman of the Future Party Ahmet DavutogluFrom social media account GazaHe reacted to what happened in .
Davutoğlu included the following statements in his post:
Tonight is a dark night for humanity. Tonight GazaThose who remain silent while a massacre is taking place in Turkey should not try to make a fuss tomorrow! Day day of silence not, stand up; For God’s sake, stop this massacre!
Tonight is a dark night for humanity.
Those who remain silent while the massacre is being carried out in Gaza tonight, do not try to make a protest tomorrow!
This is not the day to remain silent, stand up; For God’s sake, stop this massacre! pic.twitter.com/vBM4U5guiM
— Ahmet Davutoglu (@Ahmet_Davutoglu) October 27, 2023
