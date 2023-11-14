Home » Nurses were trapped in the elevator at the Valledupar clinic
Nurses were trapped in the elevator at the Valledupar clinic

The Valledupar Volunteer Fire Department freed two nurses who were trapped in the Santa María Clinic, located in the Las Delicias neighborhood of Valledupar.

According to preliminary information, the help of elevator maintenance personnel was necessary to remove the two women who were inside the elevator for more than 30 minutes, causing commotion among the medical staff and the patients who were there.

After leaving the elevator, the nurses provided medical attention to determine if they were in good health.

