arrested on charges of manslaughter Matt Petgrave- breaking latest news

The Sheffield Steelers player accused of unintentionally cutting his opponent’s neck in the match against Nottingham Panthers on 28 October

British police have arrested a man on charges of manslaughter over the death of Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson, 29, who died during a match in Sheffield on October 28. The stopped man, whose name has not been officially given, should in all likelihood be Matt Petgrave, the opposing player who cut Johnson’s neck with a skate during the offending clash in the Challenge Cup match between Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers.

The autopsy confirmed that the cause of the American player’s death was a wound to the neck. Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall of South Yorkshire Constabulary said: Our investigation was launched immediately following this tragedy and we have since been carrying out extensive inquiries to piece together the events that led to Adam’s death in these unprecedented circumstances. We have spoken to highly trained experts in their field to help us with our investigation and continue to work closely with Sheffield City Council’s health and safety department, who are supporting our investigation.

The coroner handling the inquest into Johnson’s death has warned there could be more ice hockey deaths if neck guards are not made mandatory. Britain’s Elite Ice Hockey League has said it will not enforce the wearing of safety equipment, but will strongly encourage players and officials to wear it. The English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA), in a change to its regulations, declared that the protections will become mandatory from 2024, but the Elite League, which includes the Panthers, is not under the control of the federal body.

November 14, 2023 (modified November 14, 2023 | 7:36 pm)

