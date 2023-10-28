Haiti Promises Technical and Financial Aid for Construction of Irrigation Canal

Government of Haiti Assures Support for Irrigation Canal Construction in the Northeast

Port-au-Prince, Oct 27 – The Government of Haiti has pledged to provide technical and financial aid to support the ongoing construction of an irrigation canal in the Northeast department. A government delegation, including the Ministers of Environment, Agriculture, as well as Commerce and Industry, recently met with the river irrigation canal construction committee in the town of Ouanaminthe.

Minister James Cadet reaffirmed the Executive’s commitment to offering its assistance to the committee, ensuring that the project can continue smoothly. The government plans to send technicians who will evaluate the on-site requirements and provide recommendations for possible financial support.

Additionally, the Haitian government has committed to assisting farmers and facilitating the production of corn and okra within three months. This support aims to help residents cope with the challenges resulting from the border closure.

The construction of the irrigation canal in Ouanaminthe resumed in August, after being halted due to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021. Once completed, the canal will enable the irrigation of approximately three thousand hectares of the Maribaroux plain, considered to be the second major source of food in Haiti.

However, the Dominican Republic authorities have expressed concerns about the water intake from the canal, accusing the initiators of diverting the Masacre River, which serves as a division between the two countries. In response, the neighboring country unilaterally closed the border, suspended visas for Haitian citizens, and banned cross-border trade and transportation.

Despite these challenges, Haiti remains determined to assert its sovereign rights to utilize water resources and continues to prioritize the construction of the irrigation canal.

