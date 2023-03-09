Cambuí wins the first concept store of iGUi – the largest manufacturer and global marketer of swimming pools in polyester reinforced with fiberglass (FRP) – in Campinas. iGUi Concept Campinas opens its doors this Thursday, March 9, at Rua Coronel Francisco Andrade Coutinho, 160.

The space will feature an office by Unlimited, created to meet the most demanding projects in residential and collective use swimming pools, which combines technology and versatility, offering customers infinite possibilities in choosing coatings, sizes and models for the most varied types of environments.

The showroom features the new iGUis models coated with Cerâmica Atlas, Tramontina, Tecnogran, FiberVasos and Planet Garden.

Franchisee Rafael Ciaramello joined the network as an UNLIMITED consultant in the city of Piracicaba in January 2022.

“The expectation is very good. We had already been working with the UNLIMITED office before and now, with the Concept Store, we have an even more complete business model, an architecturally perfect and more attractive environment, and our expectations more than double in terms of sales”, he adds. the franchisee.

iGUi Concept Campinas is the 15th in the chain. From February 2022 to February this year, stores were opened in São Paulo, Votuporanga, Catanduva, Ribeirão Preto and São José do Rio Preto (SP); Natal, RN); Fortaleza and Juazeiro do Norte (CE); Vila Velha (ES); Uberlândia and Juiz de Fora (MG); Rondonópolis (MT); Porto Alegre and Pelotas (RS).

The opening cocktail is signed by the businesswoman @relazionemkt @crissoutelo.

Note: iGUi Conceit Campinas (160 Colonel Francisco Andrade Coutinho Street – Cambui, 19 99814-1590, [email protected])