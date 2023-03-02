The family of Agostina Jalabertwho was found dead in Carmen beach under conditions that aroused suspicion, advances in his request to the Argentine Foreign Ministry with the help of a lawyer trained in these issues and points directly at the girl’s boyfriendwho was with her the night of her death.

As indicated by the environment of the marathon model, the main suspect for them is Juan Manuel Reverterpartner of the girl who had reached the Caribbean destination after she decided to move out of the country to bet on her career.

Reverter is a young man from Viedma, recognized in the Rio Negro capital, whom the Jalabert family publicly denounced for actions of gender violence against Agostina. According to the girl’s uncle, German Jalabertthe link between the two had episodes of these characteristics in which she should have been helped, but finally he did not dare to denounce it before the Justice.

Yes ok the young man is not formally charged for the causedue to the conditions of the investigation established by the country where the death of Augustinepublicly In social networks escrache actions have been generated against him, pointing him out as main suspect in a possible femicide.

Agostina Jalabert’s family fears that her boyfriend will escape without giving answers

As explained by the family of Agostina Jalabertyes ok they tried to talk to the boy, they have not been able to establish communication with him to find out how things happened on the night of the model’s death. That’s why, They suspect that he had something to do with the death..

That’s why the Jalaberts try to determine the whereabouts of the young man in the last hoursof whom they had information that planned to leave Mexico in the middle of the progress of the cause. Tracking your steps indicates that, currently, the boy would be in Canada or New Zealandaccording to testimonies of relatives.

