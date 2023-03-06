Nobody expected that!

Comeback bei “Who’s stealing the show”! Moderator Joko Winterscheidt (44) had to give up his job to wildcard candidate Helena Sigal (26) last week, who had brilliantly led the show. On Sunday evening, Joko was allowed to descend the show stairs again, cheered loudly: “I’m back!” and presented brand new glitter shoes.

Also “Tokio Hotel” singer Bill Kaulitz (33) had fashionably prepared for the show. He appeared in a metallic blue overall and promptly elicited a promise from Joko: “I find your outfit unbelievable. If you beat me in the final today, I would wear that next week.”

“Tokio Hotel” singer Bill Kaulitz shines in conversation with Jasna Fritzi Bauer Photo: Pro Sieben/Weiya Yeung

In addition to the celebrity candidates, a wild card player was invited again this time: Svenrik (37) from Munich wanted to try his luck. He explained his unusual and previously unique first name with a trick from his mother, who likes Nordic names: “She simply deleted the ‘E’ from Sven-Erik.”

Svenrik caused laughter when he reported on an unusual hobby – in his youth he liked to be naked on escalators. Either already had a bizarre premonition: “I rarely had the feeling that I had to go down the escalator naked. That says a lot about you. If you win: what kind of show is this going to be?!”

A question to ask yourself shortly thereafter. Because Svenrik managed to leave one celebrity candidate after the other behind. After only actress Jasna Fritzi Bauer (34) had to give up and take the “Walk of Shame” through the imitation jungle camp, only a short time later rappers also had to Sido (42) and Bill Kaulitz say goodbye to the show.

The fact that Svenrik was able to shine with knowledge earlier was shown when a friend of his was asked in the audience. He had already won 250,000 euros on “Who wants to be a millionaire” – with Svenrik as a telephone joker in the 32,000 euro question.

In the final against Joko, sales manager Svenrik showed nerves when everything was at stake at the end of the show. With a score of four to four, the final question had to be answered: “Which country in the world produces both the most coffee and the most sugar?”

Svenrik didn’t think twice and quickly wrote down his answer: “I’m one hundred percent sure that it’s Brazil.” Then he laughed nervously: “I have no idea.” Presenter Katrin Bauerfeind (40) but already cheered: “That’s it correct!”

But Joko’s term was not yet visible – if the answer was correct, he would have kept his show. But the shock was already visible when he revealed his result: “Colombia.”

A sensation that Bauerfeind did not leave untouched either, who loudly congratulated the puzzled winner: “Svenrik steals the show from Joko Winterscheidt. Oh my God!” Joko could hardly believe it: “What kind of season is that?!”

Shortly thereafter, however, he managed to congratulate the overjoyed candidate: “I’m just annoyed for a moment that I lost, but: congratulations!”

So next Sunday at 8:15 p.m. it will be: “Who is stealing the show from Svenrik?”