Anyone who knows about the Lan Keer incident can clearly see that the most surprising thing about the Lan Keer incident is the last video of the hotel elevator. She did a lot of weird behavior at that time. First, she pressed all the elevator buttons, and then again. Repeatedly waving in and out of the elevator. So, why can’t the Lan Keer incident be solved?

At present, Lan Ke’er’s case has not been solved. Because the place where the crime happened was a water tank, the fingerprints and other traces have disappeared. So far, the real murderer has not been found out. What can be determined now is that Lan Ke’er suffered from irritability before his death. Depressed, so there is a certain possibility of suicide, but the police did not explain the strange movement in the elevator, but attributed it to mental illness, but Li Changyu, a well-known criminal investigation expert in the United States, believes that there is no So simple。

Although there are various folk opinions, the police believe that Lan Keer committed suicide due to mental illness. Li Changyu said that he did not agree. There were many suspicious points from the beginning to the end of the case, but because the family did not pursue it later, the police finally The case is left unresolved, which makes the Lan Keer incident an unsolved case forever, and it is very difficult to tell the truth now.