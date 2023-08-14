Why Silvina Luna would present an “irreversible” state in her health

Silvina Luna continues to be admitted to the Italian Hospital of Buenos Airesin the area of Intensive therapyunder treatment for the consequences caused by hypercalcemia that severely affected his kidneys and? led to multi-organ failure that the model attends with medical personnel from the clinic.

In the last days, the doctor Mariana Lestelle (MP 81598) described Silvina Luna’s condition in detailwho in dialogue with LAM, by Americaassured that the damage to the model’s body “is irreversible.”

«Silvina (Luna) always had a critical picturewhy there are organs that are failingas are the kidneys, and made an even more critical picture when she had sepsis, which led to multi-organ failure from which he was able to come out” explained the doctor Mariana Lestellein a conversation with Yanina Latorre on the American screen.

Although there were some expectations regarding a slight improvement in the state of health of Silvina Luna during Friday, it was ensured that the ex-participant of Big Brother is still in delicate conditionalso affected by the long period of hospitalization that carries in the Italian Hospital.

“There are things that are irreversible, like the kidney damage that Silvina has, and there are things that are reversible, such as infections. He initially came out of that box (the first hospitalization), but It did not change his renal situation” complemented the doctor Mariana Lestelle last thursday.

Finally, the health professional concluded that “everything has to do with the underlying pathology, which is kidney failure. The kidneys not only eliminate water and toxins from the body, but are related to everything that is metabolism; lung and kidney function are highly associated. She always continued with dialysis, but sometimes that is not enough; it is not enough to remove the liquid that you have in excess, such as excess metabolites, and sometimes dialysis can eliminate those elements that are in excess”.

Silvina Luna would go through panic attacks

The Silvina Luna’s critical health situation would have caused a high level of stress in the modelwho has been hospitalized since June in intensive therapy at the Italian Hospital of Buenos Aires. For that reason, the ex-participant of Big Brother would have started having panic attacksfor which she began to be medicated to attend to them.

The information was confirmed by the journalist Pia Shaw in “A la Barbarossa”the morning program of teleph.

«A friend who visits her a lot told me that Since Monday Silvina (Luna), as she has been in this same situation for several months, she had already started having panic attacks» confirmed pia shaw about the situation of the model.





