Widow of Juan José Rodríguez Jr. Reports Disappearance of Body in Colombian Funeral Home

Body of Juan José Rodríguez Jr. “El Puma Junior” Disappears from Funeral Home in Colombia

In a shocking turn of events, the body of Juan José Rodríguez Jr., popularly known as “El Puma Junior,” has disappeared from a funeral home in Pereira, Colombia. Gloria Gutiérrez, the widow of Rodríguez Jr. and niece-in-law of renowned singer and actor José Luis Rodríguez, reported the incident to local authorities.

According to local media outlet Captus 24, Gutiérrez claimed that she had submitted all the necessary documents for the transportation of her partner’s body to Miami, United States. However, she was taken aback when she discovered that the funeral home had allowed two unidentified women, who claimed to be Rodríguez Jr.’s daughters, to take possession of the body.

Expressing her dismay and frustration, Gutiérrez emphasized that Rodríguez Jr. had no children, and she was the only authorized person to handle the affairs related to his remains. She called upon Colombian authorities to launch an immediate investigation into the matter and demanded the return of her late husband’s body.

Earlier, a representative of Rodríguez Jr. came forward to clarify the cause of his death, which had sparked rumors of foul play. According to Álvaro Roa, a close friend and manager of the deceased singer, Rodríguez Jr. had suffered a heart attack while staying at a hotel in Pereira. He dispelled the notion of any foul play and asserted that the death was a result of natural causes.

Roa further revealed that the family was awaiting orders to repatriate the body to Miami, where Rodríguez Jr. was going to be laid to rest. He also stated that the late musician had been experiencing heart problems leading up to his untimely demise.

Rodríguez Jr., who resembled his uncle José Luis Rodríguez both in appearance and voice, passed away on October 11 in Colombia at the age of 53. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, he gained recognition for his striking physical resemblance and a voice reminiscent of the famous “Puma.”

As the investigation into the disappearance of Rodríguez Jr.’s body intensifies, his family and fans are left mourning the loss of the talented musician.

