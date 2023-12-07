Will Smith: “I like to create problems”

© Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Will Smith says he has made a lot of mistakes in his life. The actor joked on Saturday at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia that he enjoys creating and solving problems and always wants to keep working on himself.

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:21 PM

“I love puzzles and I love problems. So yeah, I started creating my own problems. Life was going too well,” Will Smith said at the festival. According to The Hollywood Reporter, his comment was received in the audience as a reference to last year’s Oscar ceremony. Smith then punched comedian Chris Rock in the face when he made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. The incident brought the actor under fire and he surrendered his membership of The Academy, the organization behind the Oscars.

“Fame is a unique monster,” Smith continued. “You can’t get too excited when people say positive things about you. Because if they say bad things about you, you will have a hard time and it will bother you more. I need to be clear about who I am and what I am trying to achieve in the world. People don’t have to praise me to keep me focused on my goal: I want to make people feel good. But at the same time I am also very human. I am in the process of perfecting my virtue.”

