Wing Chun: A Shenzhen-produced Dance Drama Receives Rave Reviews After Successful National Tour

After a successful journey through 20 cities, the Shenzhen-produced dance drama “Wing Chun” has received widespread acclaim. The production has been described as “a hundred shows are the same”, highlighting its consistent quality and reception across various locations.

The dance drama was staged at the Guangzhou Grand Theater on August 18, marking its return to Guangdong, the hometown of the protagonist “Ip Man”. The performance fulfilled the long-awaited expectations of the Lingnan audience. “Wing Chun” will be showcased in Guangzhou for three consecutive days.

In “Wing Chun”, the five major kung fu schools, including Wing Chun, Nantanglang, Baguazhang, Bajiquan, and Taijiquan, are prominently featured. The play effectively and innovatively interprets the traditional cultural IP of Wing Chun, which has a history of more than 200 years. Additionally, the production incorporates another national intangible cultural heritage, Xiang Yunsha, with a history of over a thousand years, through “Shenzhen Design” techniques.

The creative team behind “Wing Chun” boasts an impressive lineup. Directed by “Twin Stars” Han Zhen and Zhou Liya, who previously created the successful production “Only This Green”, the team also includes Feng Shuangbai, chairman of the Chinese Dancers Association, as the screenwriter. Other notable members include composer Yang Fan, stage designer Hu Yanjun, and lighting designer Ren Dongsheng, all renowned domestic artists. The starring team includes winners of prestigious awards such as the Lotus Award, Taoli Cup, and Wenhua Award.

“Wing Chun” gained popularity even before embarking on its national tour. Earlier this year, a 13-minute duel performed by the “Heads of the Five Schools” during the 2023 New Year’s Eve party at Station B garnered significant attention and became popular among young people. The program’s short clip received 2.91 million hits and nearly 5 million likes on the platform.

The journey of “Wing Chun” began in early spring and now returns in midsummer. Starting from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the production embarked on its national tour. Its debut in Shenzhen attracted approximately 2,000 spectators at the Grand Theater of Changsha Meixihu International Art and Culture Center.

In April, “Wing Chun” premiered in Beijing, where it received overwhelming applause from the audience. The highest art hall in China hosted five performances within three days, leaving the audience in awe. Shenzhen’s original dance drama also made its debut at the prestigious National Center for the Performing Arts. The production continued its success with five performances in four days at the Beijing Poly Theater in June.

Throughout its previous tours, “Wing Chun” has garnered a strong and popular reputation for its high-quality artistic standards and unique Lingnan-style vocabulary. The main creative team constantly refined and improved the dance drama, resulting in over 70 national tours. Now, “Wing Chun” arrives in Guangzhou, presenting its exceptional quality through the milestone of “one hundred performances”.

