Winter fun in Amsterdam: The Amsterdam Winter Paradise returns!

The Amsterdam Winter Paradise returns to the RAI in Amsterdam. Enjoy the light paradise, various delicacies, activities and performances from December 14 to 30.

Fun with friends and family

The Amsterdam Winter Paradise is an annual event in December, known for its various activities and performances. The shows and attractions are suitable for all ages, with a daytime program aimed at children and families and an evening program aimed more at (young) adults.

Slide, Ferris wheel and skating rink

Winter enchantment

This year the program consists of familiar components and new elements. You can admire sculptures and thousands of twinkling lights in the light paradise and slide down the wonderful slope again. There will also be a Ferris wheel, a silent disco, a curling rink and karaoke. Don’t forget to visit a live performance by, for example, Zoë Tauran, Flemming, Jeroen van der Boom, Tino Martin or Xander de Buisonjé. You can also relax from the activities at various food and drink stalls.

The Amsterdam Winter Paradise

Do you want to know more?

We will visit the Amsterdam Winter Paradise in mid-December. Then we will tell you more about the activities and of course about the culinary refreshments. Do you want to know more now? Check out the website of Het Amsterdamse Winterparadijs and secure your ticket in advance.

The Amsterdam Winter Paradise

RAI Europaplein 24, Amsterdam South

PS Are you already following us on Instagram and TikTok?

We would love that! You will then be the first to know about our new discoveries and fun competitions. You can find us here on Instagram and TikTok!

Also check out our other articles on Culi Amsterdam!

Lunch Amsterdam – Dinner Amsterdam – Drinks Amsterdam – New Restaurants Amsterdam – Best Restaurants Amsterdam – Restaurants Amsterdam Center – Restaurants Amsterdam Jordaan – Restaurants Amsterdam North – Restaurants Amsterdam East – Restaurants Amsterdam de Pijp – Restaurants Amsterdam South – Restaurants Amsterdam West

Read our best specials here:

Bib Gourmand restaurants in Amsterdam – Restaurants with a Michelin star in Amsterdam – Best cookbooks – Best restaurants with a terrace on the water – Tastiest take-away Sushi – Best Chinese restaurants – Best Mexican restaurants – Best online cooking workshops – Best Brunch – Best restaurants with Dutch cuisine – Best Spanish restaurants – Best Indian restaurants – Our favorite hotel restaurants – Best restaurants with Middle Eastern cuisine – Best Indonesian restaurants – Best shared-dining restaurants – Best places for high tea – Best French restaurants – Best Thai restaurants – Best places for oysters and bubbles – Best wine bars – Best fish restaurants – Best South American restaurants – Most romantic restaurants – Best vegetarian restaurants – Tastiest Italian restaurants – Best restaurants with a fireplace – Best poke bowls – Best drinks spots – Best burgers – Best breakfast bowls – Best dim sum – Best Bao Buns

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

Share this article with your friends

Share this: Facebook

X

