Winter fun in Amsterdam: The Amsterdam Winter Paradise returns!

by admin
Winter fun in Amsterdam: The Amsterdam Winter Paradise returns!

The Amsterdam Winter Paradise returns to the RAI in Amsterdam. Enjoy the light paradise, various delicacies, activities and performances from December 14 to 30.

Fun with friends and family

The Amsterdam Winter Paradise is an annual event in December, known for its various activities and performances. The shows and attractions are suitable for all ages, with a daytime program aimed at children and families and an evening program aimed more at (young) adults.

Slide, Ferris wheel and skating rink

Winter enchantment

This year the program consists of familiar components and new elements. You can admire sculptures and thousands of twinkling lights in the light paradise and slide down the wonderful slope again. There will also be a Ferris wheel, a silent disco, a curling rink and karaoke. Don’t forget to visit a live performance by, for example, Zoë Tauran, Flemming, Jeroen van der Boom, Tino Martin or Xander de Buisonjé. You can also relax from the activities at various food and drink stalls.

The Amsterdam Winter Paradise

Do you want to know more?

We will visit the Amsterdam Winter Paradise in mid-December. Then we will tell you more about the activities and of course about the culinary refreshments. Do you want to know more now? Check out the website of Het Amsterdamse Winterparadijs and secure your ticket in advance.

The Amsterdam Winter Paradise
RAI Europaplein 24, Amsterdam South

