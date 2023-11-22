Home » Argentina defeats Brazil and regains the lead in the Qualifiers
Argentina defeats Brazil and regains the lead in the Qualifiers

Nicolás Otamendi scored the goal of Argentina’s victory against Brazil. Photo: CONMEBOL

The selection Argentina defeated visiting team 1-0 Brazil for the sixth date of the Qualifiers South Americans, the night of Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The ‘Albiceleste’ Got a historic triumphsince it is the first time in history that Brazil loses premises in the Qualifiers and the locals added their third consecutive defeat after losing to Uruguay, Colombia and now with the current World champions.

He gol of victory he did Nicolas Otamendi at minute 63 of the second half. Argentina has 15 points and is the leader of the 2026 World Cup qualification.

Brazil suma su third defeat consecutive and falls to sixth place with seven points. Their next match will be against England in a friendly commitment in the month of March 2024.

