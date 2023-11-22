A woman is arrested in Miami after finding her 4-year-old daughter wandering alone at a gas station

A Miami woman is facing serious charges after her four-year-old daughter was found wandering alone at a gas station in Cutler Bay.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning when a customer discovered the young girl at the Wawa gas station located at 11101 SW 184th Street. The customer took the girl inside the gas station and alerted staff, who then contacted the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement, Tracy Stark, 38, of Miami, was found sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle with the door open. Stark was slow to respond when asked about the situation and reportedly initially forgot that her daughter was in the car, but then showed a photo of the girl to officers.

Stark was detained and escorted to the MDPD Southern District Station, where she was read her Miranda rights. She claimed that she fell asleep on the air pumps and that her daughter must have gotten out of the vehicle. Stark admitted to being unaware of the child’s location for approximately 40 minutes, during which time she was unable to provide necessary care or supervision, according to the arrest report.

As a result, Stark has been charged with child neglect, a felony for failing to provide for the well-being of her daughter. She has been transferred to TGK (Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center), as reported by WSVN.

The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of vigilance and responsibility when caring for young children. The well-being and safety of young children must always be a top priority, and negligence in this regard can have serious consequences.