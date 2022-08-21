Located between the southern shores of Lake Iseo and the arts of Brescia, Franciacorta is a precious land of great wines, romantic roads and millenary traditions enclosed by an ecosystem that is as unique as it is fundamental for the special enological productions of the territory.

The first stop on the route is therefore the provincial road from Erbusco to Corte Franca (also known as the Franciacorta wine road) dotted with stone houses, ordered rows arranged on soft hills and internationally renowned cellars such as Cà del Bosco; cult name in the world of the classic Italian method where “the wines – explains the owner Maurizio Zanella – only incidentally have bubbles thanks to the natural fermentation processes, and do not need many sugars to be pleasant also thanks to a truly magical geographical position of the terroir “. Founded in the 1960s and which has become an emblematic case of how tradition and innovation can coexist in the name of continuity and excellence, the story of Cà del Bosco is a legendary family epic which at the beginning of the new millennium initiated a complete conversion to organic. in 2019: “Avoiding impoverishing the soil with harmful substances and chemical agents, is the only solution to guarantee a future for the new generations” continues Zanella before telling us about his favorite itineraries between hills and hills, embellished with views of lake waters and soaring alpine massifs: “Our geographical area still has many unspoiled corners and I think that to drive, some roads above and around the lake are almost as fun as the Dolomite passes”. Zanella refers in particular to the Sp48 that connects the village of Iseo to Gardone Val Trompia: “The difference in height is very rapid and reaches a height of seven hundred meters immersed in beautiful landscapes”. The adrenaline-pumping session at the wheel can anticipate or follow the visit by boat from Sulzano to Monte Isola where the short navigation leads to the craftsmanship of the last producers of dried sardine from Lake Iseo, a Slow Food presidium.

The local cuisine based on both fish and country raw materials with extensive use of farmyard animals is another valid reason to explore the ecosystems of the geographical area (one of the most interesting for its faunal diversity is the Torbiere del Sebino Nature Reserve) between starred realities such as the Due Colombe in Borgonato and modern interpretations of the past at the Radici restaurant in Iseo. For those who decide to stay longer than a day, the excellent combinations of wines and cuisine are supported by equally suggestive solutions for the overnight stay such as the Relais Franciacorta, and the renowned Albereta; another name that transcends the Italian borders attracting guests from all over the world with a luxurious ensemble of history (from this year there are five suites in the Contaldi Tower), art (the garden has countless contemporary sculptures), five-star services and food and wine excellence .

After haute cuisine and the sleep of the righteous, the next day in the territories of Franciacorta can be dedicated to visiting villages, sanctuaries and fortified towers arranged on hills and forests, or to discovering religious architectures such as the Olivetan Abbey of San Nicola di Rodengo. Saiano, and the Convent of the Friars of the Annunciata which, being located on the slopes of Monte Orfano, offers a beautiful view of the vineyards. As spectacular, as well as relevant to the exciting sensations that engines can transmit, is the new Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta where customers and enthusiasts can try their hand at the track on super sports cars such as 911 GT3 and 718 Cayman Gts, as well as deepen their knowledge with the new ones. hybrid and electric cars of the German manufacturer.