With Setflow, the first European platform at the service of brands for photo shooting is born

A photo shoot requires many highly specialized figures. Not just a photographer and model or model. You also need a make up artist, an art director, a stylist. “We’re talking about freelance talent that isn’t always easy to find,” says Nikla Marchiori. You are the general manager of Setflow, the e-commerce platform that makes available to companies and photographic studios operating in the field of fashion, but also in cosmetics, all the professionalism necessary for setting up, organizing and managing of a shoot. «Brands, for example, do not have to deal with a considerable logistical complexity like retailers, but they need to plan advertising campaigns in time – she adds. We help them in the search for the required figures and in the organization».

The start-up was born in Milan on the initiative of a former interior photographer of Iranian origin, Behzad Bani, at the end of last year, after twelve months of gestation. And space is being made between brands, from Luisaviaroma to Conbipel to Simonetta, with over three thousand young talents who have already registered on the platform. All born from the idea of ​​putting the freelance market in touch with all the realities operating in the fashion sector, united by the need to produce photo shoots and with the need to have a streamlined management tool, able to constantly monitor the pre-production and production process.

«The portal allows you to synchronize calendars and companies or photographic studios can book the figure they are looking for, having the certainty of their availability», explains Marchiori. Setflow, which can also manage the entire billing and payment phase, offers various types of subscription to the platform and retains a percentage of the transaction to cover administrative costs. For now it operates in Italy, mainly between Milan, Padua and Florence, but is already planning to expand abroad as well. “We are in a phase of consolidation on the internal market – continues Marchiori – but we are already negotiating with operators in the sector to develop ourselves in three European cities: Paris, Berlin and Barcelona”.

A bet in which Encelado Ventures also believed, the company founded by the previous senior management team of Yoox and Ynap which invested in the start-up. Setflow, in fact, has opened a gap. It is the first digital platform in Europe that allows you to create and organize the workflow within a production team, addressing both production companies and brands, as well as talent professionals operating in the world of fashion, e of advertising.