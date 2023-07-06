with the mission of having fun to make the public laugh

Tremendous Show is a cycle of entertainment with several years on the Cordoba television screen, which has also had several hosts (such as Joel Rossi, Cristian Bazán and Camilo Nicolás).

A new season recently began on Telefe Córdoba, hosted by Lucas Germán, an experienced television host who returns to conducting a cycle with this.

Like all restarts, the challenge for Germán is to make his mark with his team of comedians, panelists and guests.

Lucas Germán, host of “Tremendo Show”.

“We are on the path of recovering the essence of the first Tremendous Show, with purely entertainment content and humor as the flag. When Hernán Domínguez (owner of Ideas HD) offered me the leadership of the 2023 cycle, we talked a lot about this idea of ​​recovering a place where people can have fun, laugh and have a good time. And on that path we are going, trying to make a totally relaxed product, like every time I have to be in charge of a program ”, the host begins by saying.

“In that sense, I think my imprint is going a bit, trying to carry out the show in a relaxed way, giving a lot of room, both to the panelists and to Chelo and El Riojano, two geniuses who accompany me with their characters and their jokes. A very informal space and style, where good vibes and laughter end up flowing ”, she adds.

-Is it more or less difficult to make people laugh in times of social networks?

-It depends… initially, the public now has many more options at their fingertips than 10 years ago. In that sense, perhaps it is more complicated, because the “competition” is greater. But what we are looking for from this Tremendous Show is that our viewers have so much fun in that period of just under half an hour, that they are left wanting more, so quickly that the program passes them by. And I think it all starts with the team we form, which I think is great and with which I really feel very comfortable. Beyond the fact that I had never worked with most of them before, already in the first meetings a special chemistry was generated, and I am convinced that if we have fun making TV, people have fun watching it.

The Tremendous Show team.

-Do you have someone in mind as a model spectator?

-I don’t know if I have a clearly defined target audience… but I do believe that our model viewers are mostly women and men between the ages of 30 and 60, people who still consume television and who basically seek to enjoy a moment of relaxation in front of the screen, laugh and unplug for a while from the daily routine.

-Why do you think there are almost no humor programs on Argentine television?

-It is a difficult question, basically because there are many factors and variables that influence this to be the case. I would tell you that it gives you to do a few theses in the Social Communication career (laughs). Surely a part has to do with certain changes in the tastes of the teleaudience. Perhaps in the last decade the public turned more to watching reality shows. In any case, we are convinced that there are still a huge number of people who like this type of humorous products, to have a good time, entertained and with a few laughs in between, because as the famous saying goes, “laughter it is health”

To see

tremendous show

General Production: Ideas HD

Producer: Gabriel Dajer

Driving: Lucas German

Panelists: Matías Ale, Cecilia Brasini, Giorgio Montagna, Aylen Orquera, Coty Armando

Comedians: Chelo Rodriguez, El Riojano (Juan Vergara)

Saturdays and Sundays, after midnight by Telefe Córdoba

