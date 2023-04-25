World DNA Day: 70 years after a discovery that changed history

2023 – WORLD DNA DAY. World DNA Day is celebrated in commemoration of the discovery of the double helix structure of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), considered one of the most significant scientific discoveries of the 20th century and with the greatest impact on humanity.

On April 25, 1953, the scientists James Watson (American) and Francis Crick (British) announced in the magazine “Nature” the discovery of the structure of DNA.

The discovery, which will be 70 years old in 2023, is considered the key to the secret of life.

However, several scientists consider that Watson and Crick were not the only ones to discover it, and assure that the work of the British chemist and crystallographer Rosalind Franklin was key to the fact.

As they explain, Franklin is the author of “Photo 51”, an image from 1952 that showed clear evidence that DNA had a helix-shaped structure.

Watson and Francis Crick, who were working at the University of Cambridge, used data and insights gleaned from Photo 51 Franklin, as well as from other researchers, and a year later published their model of the structure of DNA. In 1962 both won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

For this reason, many researchers consider that Franklin’s work was fundamental to understanding the structure of DNA and, thus, laying the foundations for the development of modern molecular biology and genetics.

More ephemeris

1719 – ROBINSON CRUSOE. The novel Robinson Crusoe, by British writer Daniel Defoe, considered the first in English, is published in London. It recounts the survival of a castaway for 28 years on a Caribbean island. The novel was taken several times to the cinema.

1857 – COLUMBUS THEATER. The Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires opens with the performance of the opera “La Traviata”, by the Italian Giuseppe Verdi. The first seat of the theater was on the site now occupied by the Banco de news Argentina, in front of the Plaza de Mayo, where it operated until 1888.

1859 – SUEZ CANAL. The construction of the Suez Canal begins in Egypt, 163 kilometers long, to unite the Mediterranean with the Red Sea. It is the shortest maritime trade route between Europe and South Asia. It is estimated that 13% of world trade passes through this route today.

1923 – NACE ALBERT KING. Born in the city of Indianola (Iowa, USA) is the American singer and guitarist Albert Nelson, known by the stage name of Albert King, one of the “Three Kings of the Blues”, along with BB King and Freddie King.

1940 – AL PACINO was born. The actor, screenwriter and director Al Pacino (Alfredo James Pacino) is born in New York City, one of the great stars of Hollywood cinema, who acted in 55 films in a career spanning five decades. He gained fame for playing police officer Frank Sérpico in the film Sérpico and was noted for the role of mob boss Michael Corleone in The Godfather.

1947 – NACE JOHAN CRUYFF. Dutch ex-soccer player and coach Johan Cruyff, considered one of the most notable players of all time, was born in Amsterdam. He was a figure of the “Clockwork Orange” of the Dutch team in the 1970s. He stood out in Ajax Amsterdam and in Spanish Barcelona.

1952 – FIRST WOMEN LEGISLATORS. Josefa Biondi, Ana Macri, Magdalena Álvarez de Seminario, Nélida De Miguel and Urbelina Tejada become the first women legislators in the country to assume their seats as national deputies. They were elected thanks to Law 13,010 on women’s suffrage, called the “Evita Law”, promoted by the first lady, María Eva Duarte de Perón, and other feminist leaders.

1964 – NACE ANDREW BELL. English singer Andrew Bell, founder of the techno-pop group Erause, with whom he recorded more than 15 albums, was born in the city of Peterborough (England).

2007 – VIDELA Y MASSERA. The Federal Court of Appeals of Buenos Aires declares the illegality of the pardons signed in 1990 by then President Carlos Menem in favor of those convicted of crimes against humanity of the civic-military dictatorship, among them Jorge Videla, Emilio Massera, Orlando Agosti, Roberto Viola, Armando Lambruschini and Ramón Camps.

2023 – CHILD ABUSE. The International Day for the Fight against Child Abuse is celebrated, instituted by Unicef ​​to raise awareness in society about the need to eradicate all types of violence against children and adolescents.

2023 – MALARIA DAY. World Malaria Day is celebrated, declared by the World Health Organization in 2007 to promote the prevention and control of the disease transmitted by mosquitoes and also called malaria.

Other ephemeris

1507.- The work “Cosmographiae Introductio” by Gaultier Lud is published, in which, for the first time, he proposes to give the name of America to the lands discovered by Christopher Columbus.

1540.- The Spanish found the Peruvian city of Ayacucho.

1789.- Francisco de Goya is named painter of the Chamber of Carlos IV.

1844.- Spain and Chile sign a friendship treaty in Madrid, whereby the former recognizes the independence of the American country.

1898.- The United States declares war on Spain after the explosion of the USS Maine in the port of Havana.

[1945-Representativesof50countriesmeetinSanFranciscotodrafttheCharteroftheUnitedNations

1959.- The San Lorenzo channel, which connects the Great Lakes with the Atlantic, is opened to navigation.

1974.- In Portugal, the Carnation Revolution triumphs, a bloodless military uprising that put an end to the dictatorial regime known as “Estado Novo”, founded by Salazar.

1976.- The Socialist Party of Mario Soares wins the first parliamentary elections, called after the Portuguese dictatorship.

1980.- The M-19 releases the 16 ambassadors held for 61 days in the Dominican embassy in Bogotá (Colombia).

1982.- Israel restores control of the Sinai Peninsula to Egypt after 15 years of occupation, in compliance with the peace treaties of 1979.

1990.- The crew of the “Discovery” places the “Hubble” telescope in orbit, which would provide images of the universe never seen before.

.- Violeta Chamorro becomes the first woman to assume the presidency of Nicaragua.

1999.- In Uruguay, internal elections are held in all parties, to elect for the first time single candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, as provided for in the new Constitution.

2008.- Austrian police arrest Josef Fritz, accused of kidnapping his daughter for 24 years, with whom he had seven children.

2012.- The Brazilian Congress approves the controversial reform of the soil laws that proposes expanding the cultivation areas in areas hitherto protected, such as the degraded Amazon.

2015.- An earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale causes nearly 9,000 deaths in Nepal.

2018.- The American filmmaker Martin Scorsese wins the Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts.

2019.- The New York Prosecutor’s Office opens an investigation against Facebook for stealing data from 1.5 million users.

.- Ozuna sweeps the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards by winning eleven awards, a figure with which the Puerto Rican reggaeton artist also broke the record for distinctions for a single artist in a single edition.

2022.- The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, buys the social network Twitter for 44,000 million dollars.

.- The first private space mission, the Ax-1, successfully returns to Earth.

BIRTHS

1599.- Oliver Cromwell, English revolutionary and dictator.

1852.- Leopoldo Alas, “Clarín”, Spanish critic and novelist.

1874.- Guillermo Marconi, Italian engineer and physicist, Nobel Prize 1909.

1917.- Ella Fitzgerald, American jazz singer.

1927.- Corín Tellado, Spanish writer of “pink” novels.

1940.- James Albert (Al) Pacino, American actor.

1941.- Bertrand Tavernier, cinema director, French.

1947.- Johan Cruyff, Dutch footballer and former coach of Barcelona Football Club.

1969.- Renee Zellweger, American actress.

1971.- Sara Baras, Spanish dancer.

DEATHS

1911.- Emilio Salgari, Italian novelist.

1969.- Margarita Xirgu, Spanish actress.

1974. – Mara Fernanda Thief of Guevara, Spanish actress.

1990.- Dexter Gordon, American jazz musician and actor.

1995.- Ginger Rogers, American actress and dancer.

2003.- Pierre Pradier, French doctor co-founder of Doctors of the World.

Source: own and agencies.

