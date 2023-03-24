Home Entertainment Wos sang at halftime in Argentina and wore the diver of an entrepreneur from Neuquén
Wos sang at halftime in Argentina and wore the diver of an entrepreneur from Neuquén

Wos sang at halftime in Argentina and wore the diver of an entrepreneur from Neuquén

WOS, the rapper who is all the rage in the country, was in charge of putting the music at halftime in Argentina and Panama, in the second half of the Selection during the friendly. The presentation did not go unnoticed in the region since the artist used a sweatshirt that an entrepreneur from Neuquén had given him.

The gift had been made by the designer Celina, owner of her clothing brand @changa_estampados during the musician’s last visit to the province, on the third date of the Confluence Festival.

The jacket has an author’s design with the image of the entire world champion team and the three stars that represent the three world consecrationss of the national team.

Celina At that time, he had registered and shared on his networks the process to send the garment to Valentín Oliva Mónaco, known as Wos.

“I’m chasing him girls, I’m very ashamed,” he said in one of his stories while closely following the truck in his vehicle where the musician was traveling to the Island 132 property.


