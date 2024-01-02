Home » Wu Qilong Blocks Keywords on Weibo Related to Liu Shishi Amid Marriage Speculation
Wu Qilong and Liu Shishi’s Marriage Raises Questions After Blocked Keywords on Weibo

The marriage of Wu Qilong and Liu Shishi has recently become a topic of interest for netizens after it was revealed that Wu Qilong has blocked keywords related to his wife on his Weibo account.

The revelation came after fans attempted to leave a New Year’s message for the couple on Wu Qilong’s Weibo post, only to find that the three characters “Liu Shishi” were set as blocked keywords. Further testing by netizens revealed that other keywords such as “divorce” and “cheating” were also blocked by Wu Qilong.

This discovery has led to speculation and curiosity among netizens, with some leaving messages on Wu Qilong’s Weibo questioning the reason behind the blocked keywords. Some even went as far as to deliberately separate the keywords in an attempt to bypass the block.

The marriage of Wu Qilong and Liu Shishi has often been the subject of rumors and speculation, and this latest revelation on Weibo has only added fuel to the fire. The couple’s relationship has been under scrutiny since their marriage was first revealed, and this latest development has only served to pique the interest of netizens even further.

As of now, neither Wu Qilong nor Liu Shishi have commented on the matter, leaving fans and netizens to wonder about the reasoning behind the blocked keywords on Weibo. Only time will tell if the couple chooses to address this latest development in their marriage.

