WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi Reacts to The Bloodline’s Fastlane Handicap Match

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has recently reacted to the upcoming match involving The Bloodline at Fastlane 2023. The highly anticipated event is scheduled to be held live from Indianapolis on October 7. One of the main highlights of the night will be a handicap match featuring John Cena taking on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline.

Initially, the match was supposed to be a tag team showdown. However, things took an unexpected turn on last Friday’s episode of SmackDown. During a contract signing segment with The Bloodline, AJ Styles and John Cena were ambushed by Sikoa and Uso backstage. Styles was brutally attacked, while Cena suffered a beating in the ring, which concluded the show.

As a result of the attack, Cena is now left without a partner and is thus set to face both Sikoa and Uso alone in the handicap match at Fastlane. The shocking turn of events has created a lot of buzz and anticipation among fans.

Rikishi, who is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa, took to his Instagram Story to react to the announcement of the Fastlane match. The legendary wrestler and WWE icon, who is 57 years old, shared his thoughts on the fight through a post on his Instagram account.

In addition to his response regarding the upcoming match, Rikishi also honored the late Bray Wyatt. Wyatt tragically passed away on August 24 at the young age of 36 due to a heart attack. Rikishi expressed his condolences to the Rotunda family and paid tribute to Wyatt’s remarkable talent and creativity in the wrestling industry.

Rikishi, also known as “The Samoan Dynasty,” acknowledged that the world of professional wrestling had lost an incredible talent and praised Wyatt as one of his favorite wrestlers in WWE.

As fans eagerly await the thrilling Fastlane event, the reaction and tribute from Rikishi have added an emotional element to the already intense atmosphere surrounding the upcoming matches.

