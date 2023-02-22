XGP new games: “Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls”, “Soul Hacker 2”, “F1 22”, “Merge & Blade”

Friends, welcome back! We have more games coming soon (and some are already out!). RPGs, puzzle games, racing games, and action games will all be on your to-play list. Let’s see what games are available!

now available

Atomic Heart (console, PC) – February 21

Available on Xbox Game Pass on the first day of launch*: players will enter a beautiful and crazy utopian world, where the battle of life and death will be on the verge of imminent. You need to develop the best tactics against different enemies, upgrade equipment, and use environmental conditions to complete tasks.

coming soon

Merge & Blade (console, PC) – February 28

This is a game that combines puzzle solving and massive auto chess! Players need to use the synthesis mechanism to make their squad fight monsters in large-scale battles. Only by using your brain can you save the world.

Soul Hackers 2 (console, PC) – February 28

Players will team up with a stylish demon summoner to explore a cyberpunk Japan with great dangers in this supernatural RPG, and join Ringo and her companions to solve the mystery behind the impending apocalypse in Soul Hackers 2. By strengthening the bond with teammates, players delve into their souls, relive their adventures, and uncover the truth of your story with them.

F1 22 (PC) EA Play – March 2

With F1 22 joining the EA Play games library, PC Game Pass and Ultimate members can experience the high-speed motorsports game starting March 2. Players, take your seats for the new season, test your skills at the brand new Miami International Speedway, and savor the luxury and glamor of “F1 Life”.

Crouching Dragon: Skyfall (console, PC) – March 3

Launched on Xbox Game Pass on the first day: “Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls” will tell players a story full of twists and turns and full of action. In the era of the “Three Kingdoms of the Later Han Dynasty” that combines dark fantasy elements, players will become unnamed warriors, stepping out of the chaotic world where demons are rampant, and surviving bravely. In the game, players will fight off deadly creatures and enemy forces using sword techniques fused with Chinese martial arts, and overcome difficulties by awakening the power hidden in their bodies.

game update

Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update XII: New Zealand – February 23

Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update XII: New Zealand invites players to experience the country’s expansive beauty and digital presence in stunning photoreal quality, updated with 62 hand-crafted points of interest and 10 new missions , allowing you to enjoy the diverse and magnificent scenery of New Zealand from a high altitude. All players who have purchased the game and Game Pass members can experience it for free. The sky is calling!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Apex Legends Supercharge Revelry Pack – Available Now

Come join the Apex Games and get ready for battle with the Supercharge Revelry Pack! EA Play members have until March 14, 2023 to claim the bundle.

Smash Bros. MVP Pack – Part 3 – Now Available

The Smash Bros. MVP Pack is a free in-game bundle available only to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. Each bundle includes a new skin, ringtone and banner to take your gaming experience to the next level!

Games that will be leaving on February 28th

The following games will be leaving the Game Pass library soon. You can still revisit these games and earn some achievements before they are retired. Use your membership discount to save up to 20% on games you want to keep!

