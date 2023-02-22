“Xicatice” is set in the world about a century after humans awakened the superpower called “power”. And ran away. In order to deal with the above situation, the government established the supernatural police organization “AUT (Class for Abnormal Ability)”, and set up a special discipline “RAUT (Preparation for Anti-Anomalous Ability Class)” in the name of protecting and nurturing children with supernatural powers. )”, they will be used to solve supernatural events.

The player is a former member of AUT who has lost his abilities. He works as a teacher in the “RAUT 302 Squad”. He leads 7 students with different abilities to grow them through the classroom and face special situations at any time. And dispatched.

Players can train students’ basic abilities through classes, outdoor teaching, etc., exercise their physical strength and judgment, and learn the skills required for combat. At the same time, they can plan the timetable and train students to face the upcoming battle.

By learning skills in class and allowing students to equip different skills to grow, and assigning responsibilities in battle, the game includes more than 300 skills for players to freely match.

Command and participate in battles in the form of instructions, fight against “alien” born of negative human emotions, and criminals who use supernatural powers to commit crimes, propose various actions to students, and guide them to victory.

Ability may traumatize the user’s mind. In order not to let the ability devour them, you must understand the difficulties students face, help them solve problems, guide them to success in the task, and avoid the most tragic ending .

Game official website: https://nippon1.jp/consumer/xicatrice/