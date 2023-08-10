Yang Liping Reflects on 20 Years of “Yunnan Image” Performance: Sharing Creative Journey and Cultural Impact

Yang Liping Shares Creative Experience on 20th Anniversary of “Yunnan Image” Performance

Kunming, Yunnan – Renowned dance artist Yang Liping and the first batch of performers gathered on August 8th to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the performance of the groundbreaking dance collection, “Yunnan Image.” The event took place in Kunming, Yunnan, where Yang Liping and her team shared their creative experiences.

“Yunnan Image” is a remarkable artistic masterpiece created by Yang Liping, who served as the artistic director and chief choreographer. This dance work has become a phenomenon on the Chinese stage, showcasing more than a dozen authentic ethnic folk dances from Yunnan. From the Haicai Tune to the Cigarette Box Dance, Sun Drum, and Elephant Foot Drum, “Yunnan Image” serves as a living ethnic museum.

Since its premiere on August 8, 2003, “Yunnan Image” has performed over 7,000 times. The performance regularly takes place in Kunming, Yunnan, while touring performances bring the cultural spectacle to various locations. It has become a significant cultural attraction for Yunnan tourism, leaving a lasting impression on audiences.

The success of “Yunnan Image” can be attributed to the artistic vision and dedication of Yang Liping, who has continuously showcased the mesmerizing beauty of Yunnan’s ethnic dances to the world. Her ability to blend ancient traditions with contemporary elements has captivated audiences and solidified her status as a leading figure in the Chinese dance scene.

During the 20th-anniversary celebration, Yang Liping and the performers shared insights into their creative process and the challenges they faced in bringing “Yunnan Image” to life. The gathering provided a glimpse into the incredible effort and dedication that goes into producing such a grand-scale production.

As the festivities came to a close, Yang Liping expressed her gratitude to all the performers, staff, and the audience for their endless support over the past two decades. She emphasized the importance of culture and heritage in sustaining the rich diversity of Yunnan’s ethnic dances and vowed to continue promoting and preserving these art forms through her work.

“Yunnan Image” has not only entertained audiences but also served as a vital platform for cultural exchange and understanding. It has been praised for its ability to celebrate and preserve the cultural heritage of Yunnan, contributing to the promotion of Chinese culture globally.

The 20th anniversary of “Yunnan Image” was a momentous occasion, highlighting the significant milestones achieved by Yang Liping and her team. Their creative achievements have left an indelible mark on the world of dance, and their continued dedication will undoubtedly inspire future generations of artists.

