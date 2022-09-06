Original title: Yang Shoucheng, the mainstay of the film industry, talks about the future of the film industry

Recently, both the mainland and Hong Kong have successively held large-scale award ceremonies that are representative of the film industry. Among them, the 36th Hundred Flowers Awards for Popular Films is the best film “Changjin Lake” and “On the Cliff” starring Zhang Yi for the best actor. Invested by Emperor Films. In addition, at the Hong Kong Film Awards some time ago, “Rage: Serious Cases” produced by Emperor Investment did not live up to expectations and won the best film award, and Chen Musheng also won the best director title for this film. The box office sold well and won awards and honors. The achievement of such a dazzling achievement is due to Emperor Group Yang Shoucheng’s keen business insight – the strategic grand plan for the integration of film, cinema and entertainment formulated by Yang Shoucheng was formed for the Emperor Group. A complete cultural industry chain has been established, which will further promote the long-term prosperity and development of the theater industry. Yang Zhenglong, vice chairman of Emperor Group, who is the chief planner of the movie “On the Cliff”, believes that in addition to continuing to make good films and tell Chinese stories well; with the development of digitalization, cinema-related businesses must also keep pace with the times and create their own through technology. culture.

Despite the impact of the new crown epidemic in the past three years, the Hong Kong film industry has encountered unprecedented challenges. Under such conditions, Emperor Group can continue to expand its theater chain and stand firm against the market. This is due to Yang Shoucheng’s extraordinary courage, seeing and solving problems with a far-sighted and strategic vision, and grasping opportunities in a timely manner.

Perseverance in adversity, breakthrough in adversity. Under the leadership of Yang Shoucheng, Emperor Group insists on producing more than 10 movies every year, and the number of plays is the highest in the industry. Most of the practitioners in front and behind the scenes have jobs, and Emperor Group has become the mainstay of the film industry. Many large-scale productions invested by Emperor Group have achieved good box office, among which “Changjin Lake” received 5.775 billion box office, “On the Cliff” received 1.19 billion box office, “Rage: Serious Case” received 1.329 billion box office and released “The Detective War” in 2008 received 688 million box office and so on. In terms of awards, “Rage: Serious Cases” won four awards at the Hong Kong Film Awards for Best Film, Best Director, Best Editing and Best Action Design. In the Golden Rooster Awards, Zhang Yimou won the best award for “Above the Cliff”. Director Award, “Changjin Lake” won the best film in the Hundred Flowers Award, and Zhang Yi won the best actor with “On the Cliff”.

As the helm of the Emperor Group, Yang Shoucheng not only actively led the Emperor Group to devote itself to the film industry, and made many contributions to the development of the film industry, but also cultivated a group of outstanding filmmakers. Liu Yasser, an artist under Emperor Group, is one of the outstanding representatives. She won the Golden Image Queen for her movie "Wisdom Tooth", and this award is inseparable from the support and affirmation of Bole Yang Shoucheng, which is also enough to witness his unique vision. When asked by the outside world why she signed Liu Yasser, Yang Shoucheng said: "Her journey to stardom was very bumpy. At first, she signed more than 10 companies in Beijing for more than 10 years. She has also encountered unequal signings, and finally terminated them one after another. We Huo Wenxi, his agent, expressed his regret after hearing this, although they met for the first time, they had a fate to meet each other late, and they chatted very speculatively, so they signed Liu Yasser." During the interview, Yang Shoucheng said that Liu Yasser has become a number of The actors who are optimistic about the big directors have named her to play, but she has signed three blockbusters long before she became an Academy Award actress. In the first "Sneak", she played the role of Andy Lau's wife. "Customs Front" cooperated with Jacky Cheung, Nicholas Tse and Wu Zhenyu, all of whom belonged to the best actors and actresses. She will soon go to Hengdian to co-star with Donnie Yen in "The Legend of Qiao Feng in the Eight Parts of Heaven". In the interview, Yang Shoucheng revealed that he plans to start shooting three large-scale productions in the next year. The three major directors, Zhuang Wenqiang, Lin Chaoxian and Guo Zijian, will each direct the police and bandit action films. In addition to bringing Liu Yasser under its banner, Emperor Group has also discovered many artists who can stand on their own in the past few decades. The newly signed singer Chen Huixian is one of them. Yang Shoucheng said: "Chen Huixian is now focusing on the mainland. She has arranged a lot of work, and in the future, she will queue up for concerts with Nicholas Tse, Twins, Gu Juji and other artists one after another." In the future, Emperor Group will plan to develop in an all-round way and participate in investment in music, film and television, stage plays, etc., so as to strive for more autonomy and development opportunities. It is believed that under the leadership of Emperor Group Yang Shoucheng, Emperor Group will vigorously promote the development of the film industry, create excellent film and television works, and focus on cultivating more high-quality artists to create a new chapter in the future of the Chinese film market.

