Yeliz Koc unpacks Yasin Mohamed: “Celebrity Big Brother” is a test – for him! | Entertainment

Fans finally find out more about Yeliz Koc (30) and her new fling with reality star Yasin Mohamed (32). There have been rumors about a romance between the two for a few weeks now, and the “Celebrity Big Brother” candidate is now finally opening up about her relationship status.

According to Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht’s ex (31), that is STILL single, but she also reveals to her colleagues Manuela Wisbeck (40) and Dilara Kruse (31) that she “really likes” Yasin from Munich.

Yeliz is a mother and has two-year-old daughter Snow with her ex Jimi Blue. This is also why she prefers to look twice at a new man in her life

The problem with the whole thing? Yeliz openly explains to the two of them that Yasin is obviously a real Casanova, and not just on TV. “One week he thinks she’s great and the next week he thinks the woman is great,” says Yeliz, describing the reality star’s changing mood when it comes to love.

Yasin and Yeliz met on “Battle of the Reality Stars” in 2022 and, according to the “Celebrity Big Brother” participant, spent time together afterwards.

In the meantime, however, the TV Casanova seems to be concentrating entirely on Yeliz, as she reports: “At some point he said that he didn’t want me to meet anyone anymore and neither did he.” Sounds suspicious serious feelings and an impending relationship!

However, the mother of a two-year-old daughter doesn’t want to make things that easy for the former basketball professional…

Yeliz makes it clear that she sees the time in the container as more of a kind of test for Yasin, as she wants to wait and see what “stories” she hears about him afterwards. “Either you were good or you weren’t good,” she clarifies regarding her expectations and Yasin’s behavior.

And Yasin? Meanwhile, he seems to want to prove to Yeliz that he is more than just good while she earns her living in the container. In an Instagram story on Monday, the reality star filmed his loved one flickering across the television screen and crooning in the background: “There she is… the best!”

Well, if things continue like this, Yasin should pass Yeliz’s love test with a straight A!

