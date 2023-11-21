Sheikh Zayed Road will not be driven by cars but by the people of Dubai

Emirates: Not cars but people of Dubai will run on Sheikh Zayed Road. From November 26, the race is starting under the name of Dubai Run. For this reason, cars will not be seen on Sheikh Zayed Road, but people of different ages will be seen running.

The Dubai section of the UAE’s busiest highway will be transformed into the world‘s largest running track as it hosts the race this weekend. Vehicles will be cleared from Sheikh Zayed Road as runners hit the highway for the Dubai Run on Sunday, November 26, serving as the finale of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Thousands of people will participate in this race. The Dubai Run will have two routes. Registration for both routes is free. Last year, a total of 193,000 runners, joggers, wheelers and walkers took part in the Dubai Run, setting a record for the number of participants and making it the largest community event in the world. Made a fitness event.

Share this: Facebook

X

