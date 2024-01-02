Home » you must find the 3 errors in the image
you must find the 3 errors in the image

you must find the 3 errors in the image

The image projects a situation on a construction site. Between materials and machinery, there are three people: two men and a woman, who carry out the work. It is important to observe everything that is presented in the image and detect actions that are not appropriate for the work situation.

Visual challenge – Find the 3 errors in the image

Couldn’t you make it? We show you and explain the solution

As mentioned above, it is important to take into account the details in each element that is presented, that is where the errors are found, if you achieved it, congratulations!

If you didn’t achieve it, don’t worry, keep practicing:

– The first, the worker walked on the fresh cement.

– The second, the bricklayer has a loaf of bread in his hands.

– The third: the worker has his work glasses on incorrectly.

Visual Challenge – Solution

