You shouldn’t have May

You didn’t need, gifts for May births:

/// Jeans shirt

/// A vase from the collaboration of Studio Reish and Pratt Living

/// The ballerina shoes Liandra recommended in her newsletter

/// A Manual for Living

/// Clinique’s Black Honey is always a good idea (and at the end of the month it’s also at the same price)

/// Linen shirt with stripes and a beautiful name (“The Holiday”)

“Actions arising from kindness are similar to seeds – they need water, food and suitable conditions, but you also need to let go, let them grow and allow life to pick the fruits. There is nothing wrong with a way of thinking that links conditions to circumstances and results, but we must do so wisely and see the interdependence that exists between things and the way in which change arises from a vast network of conditions and circumstances; That is, to act from an understanding of how the law of karma works. The quality of our activity is the food for the seeds of karma that will grow a new reality. We may be caught in the illusion that thanks to our actions a great change can occur, for example when we write a successful report; But if we look at the big picture, it seems that everything changes by itself, that nothing can be predicted and that it is better to let go and let life sweep us away; We can rest.’

of Awake in everyday life by Stephen Polder

If you manage to crack the time travel issue and get tickets to the show open house of Shlomi Shaban who hosted Yesterday In Caesarea you Yoni Rechter and Barry Sakharofthis would be a perfect gift for May births.