Zhang Yixing led the MetaMoon Music Festival to sing 9 songs in succession- China Entertainment Network

　　China Entertainment Network News At 8:00 am on November 27th, Beijing time, Zhang Yixing was invited to participate in the MetaMoon Music Festival as the lead performer, and sang 9 songs in a row to cheer up the audience. At the same time, the topic “Zhang Yixing leads the MetaMoon Music Festival” was also on the hot search list immediately, and the topic’s reading volume exceeded 100 million in an instant. Among them, many netizens at the scene said: “Zhang Yixing’s business ability is too strong” “Zhang Yixing’s scene is really stable, he sang 9 songs in a row, and each song has a different surprise!” “As soon as Zhang Yixing came out It really exploded in an instant!”

It is reported that as early as 2018, Zhang Yixing was invited by Alan Walker to participate in the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago. The two collaborated to perform the remix version of “sheep” adapted by the two of them together, and the original song of “sheep” came from Zhang Yixing Second solo album. The Lollapalooza Music Festival is a large-scale music festival held in the United States since 1991. It can be regarded as one of the most popular music festivals in the United States. This year, Zhang Yixing participated in the MetaMoon Music Festival as the leading performer, which is the first Asian Chinese music festival in North America. Zhang Yixing presented a total of 9 songs at the music festival this time, and each song has been adapted and designed to varying degrees, from the very national style “Lotus”, to the lyrical song “3WISHES”, and then to the bombing of the whole world. “JOKER” at the show, Zhang Yixing can be said to have fully demonstrated the fusion of M-POP and Chinese style music.

Every attempt is great, every adventure is wonderful. In the future, look forward to Zhang Yixing bringing us more exciting stages.

