Source Title: Zu Feng Qin Hailu’s “Old Gun” Exposure Poster Focuses on Human Choices Under Crimes

On January 16, the concept trailer and posters of the movie “Old Gun” were exposed for the first time, and the cast was officially announced. The film is directed by the young director Gao Peng, starring Zu Feng, Qin Hailu, Zhou Zhengjie, Feng Lei, and Shao Bing Youqing. The play was selected as one of the top five in the 4th China Youth Film Director Support Program. At the same time, the film also appeared in the just-opened 6th Pingyao International Film Festival. The first teaser poster is full of texture, and the human dilemma on the edge of crime makes people look forward to it The movie “Old Gun” tells the story of the Northeast in the early 1990s, when the factory was in decline and theft cases kept coming one after another. After the sharpshooter Gu Xuebing retired for some reason, he became an ordinary officer in the factory security department. He loved the single mother Xiao Jin, and accidentally found Xiao Jin’s son Geng Xiaojun Wandering on the edge of crime, Gu Xuebing is determined to bring him back to the right path. The trailer released this time presents the daily practice of sharpshooter Gu Xuebing. Following the “energy recovery” monologue, Gu Xuebing clenched the bricks and raised his arms calmly, and the movements were done in one go. The close-up turns from the hands to the face, with focused and determined eyes. Although he has retired, he is always in the best condition of a sharpshooter. The last gunshot brought a sense of urgency and suspense of the crime, and people couldn’t help but imagine what would happen to an “old gun” from the security department under the background of frequent thefts in Northeast China in the early 1990s. Conflict between duty and giri? When human entanglement occurs, what kind of tests and choices will he experience? There is plenty of room for imagination. The scenes and characters shown in the trailer have the atmosphere and characteristics of the early 1990s, with a real texture. The overall rhythm abandons the fast-paced style pursued by the crime genre, cleverly uses the most everyday scenes of the characters, and the smooth and natural picture language, showing the “old gun” character traits and story suspense, which is impressive. The concept poster exposed at the same time hides the “dilemma of human nature”. The picture presents a part of the side face of a middle-aged man with the rough texture of the relief. The tone is dark and mottled, full of vicissitudes, showing the characteristics of the character. The close-up “ear” element is intertwined with the implication of “cage”. People are trapped in it, holding the railing with both hands, revealing that the characters are in the tense moment of decision-making and the trial of human nature. The story is full of tension and makes people curious What kind of “margin of crime” and human entanglements will the protagonist face. The overall obsolete tone and heavy texture of the poster seem to bring us back to the atmosphere of the Northeast Steel Age in the early 1990s. We will wait and see how the movie “Old Gun” will develop under the pressure of laid-off workers during the factory recession. See also Xingyao plans to hit the best-sounding and beautiful "Insomnia Night" three weeks to top the Kugou hot song list Powerful actor Zu Feng and Qin Hailu lead the top creators in front of and behind the scenes to escort the good story With the official announcement of the film lineup, the leading actors Zu Feng, Qin Hailu, and Zhou Zhengjie’s roles are also officially unveiled. In the stills released this time, the sharpshooter Gu Xuebing, played by powerful actor Zu Feng, looked ahead with a serious expression and a little nervousness, and seemed to be caught in the inner game of responsibility and friendship. Actor Qin Hailu, who has both strength and popularity, is the incarnation of single mother Xiaojin this time. This role is the epitome of ordinary people in the laid-off wave of the 90s. The young actor Zhou Zhengjie plays the rookie Geng Xiaojun, with a slightly bewildered expression and bruises on his face, as if he is walking on the edge of crime. The role status of the three actors makes people look forward to the character conflicts and story development of the movie “Old Gun”. The combination of two powerful actors and young actors this time is believed to bring exciting highlights to the film, as well as a refreshing look and feel to the film. In addition, Feng Lei, a powerful actor who has participated in “In the Name of the People” and “The World“, and Shao Bing, a powerful actor who has participated in many film and television dramas such as “Red River Valley” and “Let the Bullets Fly”, will appear in the film. Contribute a great performance. In addition, there is also a strong creative team to escort the film. Director Gao Peng graduated from the Directing Department of Beijing Film Academy and has accumulated many years in the field of directing and screenwriting. He has created and directed more than 200 film and television commercials and short films, and is good at creating stories and humanistic works. This time, as a new director, together with the leading creative team in the industry: director of photography Lu Yifan, art director Liu Weixin, sound director Fukang, composer Gao Xiaoyang, and editorial director Matthew, they will jointly bring quality assurance to the film. The movie “Old Gun” is expected to meet with you in 2023. See also The famous director still has a reputation as the two poles of "Dune", the remake curse that hasn't escaped

On January 16, the concept trailer and posters of the movie “Old Gun” were exposed for the first time, and the cast was officially announced. The film is directed by the young director Gao Peng, starring Zu Feng, Qin Hailu, Zhou Zhengjie, Feng Lei, and Shao Bing Youqing. The play was selected as one of the top five in the 4th China Youth Film Director Support Program. At the same time, the film also appeared in the just-opened 6th Pingyao International Film Festival.

The first teaser poster is full of texture, and the human dilemma on the edge of crime makes people look forward to it

The movie “Old Gun” tells the story of the Northeast in the early 1990s, when the factory was in decline and theft cases kept coming one after another. After the sharpshooter Gu Xuebing retired for some reason, he became an ordinary officer in the factory security department. He loved the single mother Xiao Jin, and accidentally found Xiao Jin’s son Geng Xiaojun Wandering on the edge of crime, Gu Xuebing is determined to bring him back to the right path.

The trailer released this time presents the daily practice of sharpshooter Gu Xuebing. Following the “energy recovery” monologue, Gu Xuebing clenched the bricks and raised his arms calmly, and the movements were done in one go. The close-up turns from the hands to the face, with focused and determined eyes. Although he has retired, he is always in the best condition of a sharpshooter. The last gunshot brought a sense of urgency and suspense of the crime, and people couldn’t help but imagine what would happen to an “old gun” from the security department under the background of frequent thefts in Northeast China in the early 1990s. Conflict between duty and giri? When human entanglement occurs, what kind of tests and choices will he experience? There is plenty of room for imagination. The scenes and characters shown in the trailer have the atmosphere and characteristics of the early 1990s, with a real texture. The overall rhythm abandons the fast-paced style pursued by the crime genre, cleverly uses the most everyday scenes of the characters, and the smooth and natural picture language, showing the “old gun” character traits and story suspense, which is impressive.

The concept poster exposed at the same time hides the “dilemma of human nature”. The picture presents a part of the side face of a middle-aged man with the rough texture of the relief. The tone is dark and mottled, full of vicissitudes, showing the characteristics of the character. The close-up “ear” element is intertwined with the implication of “cage”. People are trapped in it, holding the railing with both hands, revealing that the characters are in the tense moment of decision-making and the trial of human nature. The story is full of tension and makes people curious What kind of “margin of crime” and human entanglements will the protagonist face. The overall obsolete tone and heavy texture of the poster seem to bring us back to the atmosphere of the Northeast Steel Age in the early 1990s. We will wait and see how the movie “Old Gun” will develop under the pressure of laid-off workers during the factory recession.

Powerful actor Zu Feng and Qin Hailu lead the top creators in front of and behind the scenes to escort the good story

With the official announcement of the film lineup, the leading actors Zu Feng, Qin Hailu, and Zhou Zhengjie’s roles are also officially unveiled. In the stills released this time, the sharpshooter Gu Xuebing, played by powerful actor Zu Feng, looked ahead with a serious expression and a little nervousness, and seemed to be caught in the inner game of responsibility and friendship. Actor Qin Hailu, who has both strength and popularity, is the incarnation of single mother Xiaojin this time. This role is the epitome of ordinary people in the laid-off wave of the 90s. The young actor Zhou Zhengjie plays the rookie Geng Xiaojun, with a slightly bewildered expression and bruises on his face, as if he is walking on the edge of crime. The role status of the three actors makes people look forward to the character conflicts and story development of the movie “Old Gun”. The combination of two powerful actors and young actors this time is believed to bring exciting highlights to the film, as well as a refreshing look and feel to the film.

In addition, Feng Lei, a powerful actor who has participated in “In the Name of the People” and “The World“, and Shao Bing, a powerful actor who has participated in many film and television dramas such as “Red River Valley” and “Let the Bullets Fly”, will appear in the film. Contribute a great performance.

In addition, there is also a strong creative team to escort the film. Director Gao Peng graduated from the Directing Department of Beijing Film Academy and has accumulated many years in the field of directing and screenwriting. He has created and directed more than 200 film and television commercials and short films, and is good at creating stories and humanistic works. This time, as a new director, together with the leading creative team in the industry: director of photography Lu Yifan, art director Liu Weixin, sound director Fukang, composer Gao Xiaoyang, and editorial director Matthew, they will jointly bring quality assurance to the film.

The movie “Old Gun” is expected to meet with you in 2023.